Amplitude Surgical (Paris:AMPLI) (ISIN: FR0012789667, Ticker: AMPLI, PEA-PME eligible), a leading French player on the global surgical technology market for lower-limb orthopedics, today announces its 2017-18 financial information calendar.

Event Dates * 2017-18 Q1 Sales Wednesday November 8, 2017 2017-18 H1 Sales Thursday February 22, 2018 2017-18 H1 Results Wednesday March 28, 2018 2017-18 Q3 Sales Thursday April 26, 2018 2017-18 Full-Year Sales Thursday July 26, 2018 2017-18 Full-Year Results Wednesday October 17, 2018 2018-19 Q1 Sales Thursday November 22, 2018

* Subject to modification. Press releases are published after market closes.

Next financial press release: Q1 2017-18 sales, on Wednesday November 8, 2017, after market.

About Amplitude Surgical

Founded in 1997 in Valence, France, Amplitude Surgical is a leading French player on the global surgical technology market for lower-limb orthopedics. Amplitude Surgical develops and markets high-end products for orthopedic surgery covering the main disorders affecting the hip, knee and extremities, and notably foot and ankle surgery. Amplitude Surgical develops, in close collaboration with surgeons, numerous high value-added innovations in order to best meet the needs of patients, surgeons and healthcare facilities. A leading player in France, Amplitude Surgical is developing abroad through its subsidiaries and a network of exclusive distributors and agents distributing its products in more than 30 countries. Amplitude Surgical operates on the lower-limb market through the intermediary of its Novastep subsidiaries in France and the United States. At June 30, 2017, Amplitude Surgical had a workforce of nearly 370 employees and recorded sales of over 93 million euros.

