Global Silane Market 2014-2017 & 2025

DUBLIN, November 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Silane Market Analysis By Product, And By Region and Segment Forecast, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global silanes market was valued at USD 1.48 billion in 2016 and is anticipated to record a CAGR of 4.3% from 2017 to 2025 owing to the rising demand for the product in paints & coatings worldwide and is expected to reach USD 2.15 billion by 2025

The use of silane in various end-user industries as a cross-linker and coupling agent has fueled the product demand.

Silane, a versatile silicone compound, is used in coupling, crosslinking, adhesion promotion, and surface modification. It imparts tear resistance, abrasion resistance, and tear propagation resistance properties to rubbers. Rubbers used in automotive tires, shoe soles, and hoses are manufactured using silanes.

It is used as an adhesion promoter in coatings to improve their abrasion resistance, UV resistance, and flow behavior. The rising demand for corrosion protection coatings has propelled the silanes market in the paints & coatings application in the recent past.

Asia Pacific dominated the global silane market in 2016 and is likely to maintain its leading position over the forecast period. The significant growth of the paints & coatings market, especially in China, has propelled the demand for silane over the past few years. Furthermore, increased production of rubber and plastic goods in Asia Pacific has boosted this demand.

Key players include Evonik Industries AG; Shin Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.; Wacker Chemie AG; Momentive Performance Materials, Inc.; and Dow Corning.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Silane Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

Chapter 4. Silane Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 5. Silane Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6. Silane Market: Regional Outlook

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 8. Company Profiles

Evonik Industries

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Gelest, Inc.

Dow Corning

Nitrochemie Aschau GmbH

Wacker Chemie AG

Momentive Performance Materials, Inc.

WD Silicone Co., Ltd.

Jingzhou Jianghan Fine Chemical Co.

Power Chemical Corporation

Nanjing Shuguang Chemical Group Co., Ltd.

Kettlitz-Chemie GmbH & Co.

NEOCHEMA GmbH



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/v5mzrw/silane_market



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716