Global Silane Market 2014-2017 & 2025

The "Silane Market Analysis By Product, And By Region and Segment Forecast, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global silanes market was valued at USD 1.48 billion in 2016 and is anticipated to record a CAGR of 4.3% from 2017 to 2025 owing to the rising demand for the product in paints & coatings worldwide and is expected to reach USD 2.15 billion by 2025
The use of silane in various end-user industries as a cross-linker and coupling agent has fueled the product demand.
Silane, a versatile silicone compound, is used in coupling, crosslinking, adhesion promotion, and surface modification. It imparts tear resistance, abrasion resistance, and tear propagation resistance properties to rubbers. Rubbers used in automotive tires, shoe soles, and hoses are manufactured using silanes.
It is used as an adhesion promoter in coatings to improve their abrasion resistance, UV resistance, and flow behavior. The rising demand for corrosion protection coatings has propelled the silanes market in the paints & coatings application in the recent past.
Asia Pacific dominated the global silane market in 2016 and is likely to maintain its leading position over the forecast period. The significant growth of the paints & coatings market, especially in China, has propelled the demand for silane over the past few years. Furthermore, increased production of rubber and plastic goods in Asia Pacific has boosted this demand.
Key players include Evonik Industries AG; Shin Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.; Wacker Chemie AG; Momentive Performance Materials, Inc.; and Dow Corning.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
Chapter 3. Silane Market Variables, Trends, and Scope
Chapter 4. Silane Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 5. Silane Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 6. Silane Market: Regional Outlook
Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape
Chapter 8. Company Profiles
- Evonik Industries
- Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Gelest, Inc.
- Dow Corning
- Nitrochemie Aschau GmbH
- Wacker Chemie AG
- Momentive Performance Materials, Inc.
- WD Silicone Co., Ltd.
- Jingzhou Jianghan Fine Chemical Co.
- Power Chemical Corporation
- Nanjing Shuguang Chemical Group Co., Ltd.
- Kettlitz-Chemie GmbH & Co.
- NEOCHEMA GmbH
