The global fluoroscopy equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% from 2017-2021, according to a new market research report by Technavio.

Global fluoroscopy equipment market segmentation by product type and end-user

Technavio's report on the global fluoroscopy equipment market analyses the business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms of market segmentation by product type, including fluoroscopy devices and fluoroscopy C-arm devices. As projected in 2016, around 54% of the market share originated from fluoroscopy devices.

Based on end-user, the global fluoroscopy equipment market has been segmented into hospitals and diagnostics centers. As of 2016, 78% of the market share came from hospitals.

"Hospitals are equipped with technologically advanced devices. Critical care hospitals specialize in the treatment of many patients for cancer who are at an increased risk of acquiring infections. Hospitals are equipped with trained radiologists, and patients can be monitored throughout the day. These advantages of hospitals drive their growth," says Neha Noopur, a lead analyst at Technavio for medical imaging research.

Fluoroscopy equipment market: competitive vendor landscape

The global fluoroscopy equipment market is concentrated because the four key vendors hold a major share of the market. GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, and Toshiba Medical Systems are the key vendors in the market. The other vendors are confined to a particular region and have a limited product portfolio. The key vendors are focusing on increasing their global footprint and are expanding into developing countries through mergers and acquisitions or partnerships with the regional vendors.

Other topics covered in the report:

Market drivers:

Wide application of fluoroscopes

Focus on preventive care, especially for aging population

Market challenges:

Associated risks and side-effects of fluoroscopy

Market trends:

Technological advances

Increasing patient preference of MIS

