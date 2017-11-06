SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that over a three-year period businesses that implement SAP Hybris' cloud solutions for sales and service can realize gains in productivity, increased deal sizes, and a positive return on investment (ROI) according to studies conducted by Forrester Consulting and commissioned by SAP Hybris.

The results stem from The Total Economic Impact (TEI) of SAP Hybris Sales Cloud and The Total Economic Impact (TEI) of SAP Hybris Service Cloud, both of which analyzed a combination of qualitative and financial information from a group of SAP Hybris' customers.

Businesses have selected SAP Hybris Sales Cloud and SAP Hybris Service Cloud to unify customer data in a single source and to ensure alignment of sales, service, and teams, regardless of location, for better engagement and quality interactions. They include: Kwizda Holding GmbH, an Austrian Life Sciences conglomerate, and Pricerite Stores Limited, the leading home furnishing retailer in Hong Kong. Pricerite chose SAP Hybris Cloud for Customer and SAP Hybris Marketing Cloud to gain a 360 view of their customers. The retailer will use SAP Hybris solutions to understand their customers' interests and motivations to identify real-time marketing opportunities and develop personalized marketing experiences.

"The customer representatives need to have accurate information they want structure and consistency they're so different from sales," said a senior CRM analyst for a manufacturer of dietary supplements interviewed for one of the studies. "With SAP Hybris, we are getting consistency from sales like never before."

Forrester TEI Key Findings of SAP Hybris Sales Cloud

For the study, Forrester designed a composite organization based on characteristics of the interviewed organizations. Analysis shows organizations using SAP Hybris Sales Cloud for three years can experience an increased ROI of 437 percent, totaling net-new revenue of $18.4 million. Sales teams can:

Enhance team productivity by 35 percent, saving $16.2 million : With a mobile-first approach, users can easily access the sales cloud solution through multiple devices online and offline for increased usage and adoption.

: With a mobile-first approach, users can easily access the sales cloud solution through multiple devices online and offline for increased usage and adoption. Increase average deal size by 28 percent : Sales representatives increased their upsell and cross-sell success, leading to an additional $5 million in revenue over three years.

: Sales representatives increased their upsell and cross-sell success, leading to an additional $5 million in revenue over three years. Improve customer experience : 53 percent of respondents reported customers were more satisfied when sales agents used SAP Hybris Sales Cloud.

: 53 percent of respondents reported customers were more satisfied when sales agents used SAP Hybris Sales Cloud. Reduce time to generate forecast reports by 50 percent: Sales support teams can save 18,000 hours annually in creating reports and managers can use current data to create better forecasts.

Data Highlights of The TEI of SAP Hybris Service Cloud

The study found that an organization using SAP Hybris Service Cloud can achieve an additional $12.3 million in net-new revenue, equating to an ROI of 363 percent. During this three-year period, the service team could also:

Reduce call center operations and integrations costs by 42 percent: Shifting customer relationship management (CRM) operations to the cloud enabled the service team to decrease costs by $1.3 million that were usually attributed to maintaining and upgrading hardware and other legacy, on-premise software.

Shifting customer relationship management (CRM) operations to the cloud enabled the service team to decrease costs by $1.3 million that were usually attributed to maintaining and upgrading hardware and other legacy, on-premise software. Increase service and field representative efficiency by 40 percent: SAP Hybris Service Cloud users can access critical data via mobile devices, while offline or online, reducing the average time to handle a customer request and average cost per call.

SAP Hybris Service Cloud users can access critical data via mobile devices, while offline or online, reducing the average time to handle a customer request and average cost per call. Grow income from upsell by 19 percent for an additional $5.2 million revenue : With a unified view of the customer, the team could upsell more quickly.

: With a unified view of the customer, the team could upsell more quickly. Enhance the customer experience: 56 percent of respondents reported an improvementin customer service teams with fewer call transfers, improved access to customer information, and a boost in targeting and recommendations.

"Customers are mobile and digitally connected so brands need to diligently capture customer information when it happens and make it available to sales and service teams in an accurate and consistent manner," said Marcus Ruebsam, SAP Hybris senior vice president and head of Strategy and Solution Management. "The Forrester TEI studies validate for us that our cloud solutions for sales and service are the vehicle organizations can use to provide the experiences customers expect."

