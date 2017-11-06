Sale of Arum Systems Ltd

EDINBURGH, Scotland, November 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Arum Systems Limited ("Arum") has been acquired in a deal which completed a month after Arum released its annual financials showing a third consecutive year of double digit growth. No significant changes are planned for Arum or its management team.

Jamie Waller, the lead investor on the deal commented:

"Arum has a great reputation in the industry and is known for its expertise, quality of service, transparency and ability to deliver. We plan to expand that good reputation through significant investment in people, processes and services."

About Arum

Arum Systems Ltd. (Arum) is a boutique consultancy based in Edinburgh, London and Dublin, providing independent and specialist solutions to an international, primarily blue-chip, client base in banking, power, water, BPO and financial services sectors.

Arum's Debt Collections and Recoveries consulting team is focused on assisting clients to improve their business performance by treating the customer fairly, being compliant with legislation, improving cashflow and decreasing profit and loss account charges for bad debt. Arum's unique vendor-independent expertise in the space includes strategy, operations, data, analytics, communication channels and very strong systems and software capability.

Arum is an independent, privately owned, small to medium-sized enterprise (SME).

