The subscription period for MADARA Cosmetics, AS shares ended on November 3, 2017. Total demand represented 255% of the offer base of 482,220 shares at a fixed price of EUR 6.25 per share. The over-allotment (greenshoe) option of 48,222 shares will therefore be exercised, bringing the total issue of new shares to 530,442. The results of the auction are summarized in the table:



Company MADARA Cosmetics, AS -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Share ISIN code LV0000101624 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Auction period 16.10.2017 - 03.11.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Settlement date 09.11.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- First trading day on Nasdaq Riga First 10.11.2017 North -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares auctioned 530 442 (480 220 +10% over-allotment option) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares asked 1 228 037 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares sold 530 442 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Auction price (EUR) 6.25 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



From an allocation perspective, employees of MADARA Cosmetics, AS received full allocation for their demand, while 88% of retail investors (by number) also had their subscriptions fully satisfied. This was achieved by democratically allocating a flat amount of 500 shares (EUR 3 125) for every investor in the retail tranche who submitted orders exceeding 500 shares. In all, the retail offering had more than 700 orders submitted, with allocations constituting around 26% of the offer base.



The balance went to various institutional and strategic investors.



Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +371 67 212 431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic Exchange is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.