Global Bare Die Shipping & Handling And Processing & Storage Market Report 2017

The "Bare Die Shipping & Handling And Processing & Storage Market Analysis By Product, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global bare die shipping & handling and processing & storage market is expected to reach USD 1.42 billion by 2025



High demand for bare die in application industries including computers and consumer electronics is expected to drive market growth.



The increasing complexity of automotive electronics including GPS systems and sensors is expected to be a key aspect for integrated circuits (ICs) industry growth. Rising utilization of ICs across various end-use industries is expected to have a positive impact on the demand for bare dies, which in turn is used extensively for shipping & handling.



The use of shipping tubes, trays, and carrier tapes has increased significantly owing to the use of raw materials such as PTFE and HDPE by product manufacturers. These materials are highly resistant to chemicals, heat and moisture, which has led the bare die manufacturers to rely on the carrier products, resulting in market growth for shipping tubes, trays and carrier tapes.



The major players in the industry including Entegris and Micross invest in R&D projects to enhance the performance of the current products and develop new improved carrier products to gain a competitive edge over the other players in the industry. Small scale manufacturers cater to the local market and focus on customer retention to ensure constant demand.



Trays accounted for 88.1% in 2016 of the overall revenue share on account of the rising penetration of waffle packs and gel packs in shipping & handling and processing & storage applications

The demand for carrier tapes is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period, growing at CAGR of 8.3% on account of the use of improved raw materials to meet a variety of shipping & handling needs

Trays in communications accounted for a significant share as bare die are highly delicate and trays provide optimum safety and reduce the margin of breakage, the demand for the product in communications is expected to witness substantial growth

Taiwan accounted for 30.2% of the overall volume share in 2016 as it is the largest consumer of the carrier products owing to the presence of large number of silicon wafer fabricators catering to the global market

North America accounted for the second largest revenue share in 2016 on account of the presence of major bare die and IC manufacturers in the country coupled with increasing exports of bare die to the international markets

The increasing investments made by the government in manufacturing sector in the emerging economies is expected to attract the major industry contributors such as Entegris, Inc. and Micross

