BNY Mellon Wealth Management is proud to announce that it has been selected as a global winner for Best Private Bank for Intergenerational Wealth Management by Global Finance magazine. Global Finance announced its third annual World's Best Private Banks Awards for 2018 on October 24, 2017.

"We take pride in helping our clients achieve the unique goals and vision they have laid out for their families and their legacy by coordinating the right strategy, resources and support to meet the needs of different generations," said BNY Mellon Wealth Management CEO Don Heberle. "We have refined our expertise over centuries and are proud of our work with families spanning as many as six generations. Our effective wealth planning is achieved through diligent management, the highest fiduciary standards of service, and proactive counsel, so we are honored to be recognized for this award."

Global Finance's prestigious awards and recognition programs are backed by its 30-year editorial legacy. In addition to entry submissions, Global Finance reviewed market research and obtained input from industry analysts, corporate executives and other users of private banking services, to inform their selections. Performance was judged over the period covering July 1, 2016 through June 30, 2017.

"Our experience providing investment management, wealth and estate planning, and private banking services over the past two centuries is unmatched, yet we remain dedicated to innovation to best meet the needs of our next generation of clients," said Pam Lucina, executive director of Advice, Planning and Fiduciary Services for BNY Mellon Wealth Management. "I am thrilled that our expertise and approach was recognized by this global award."

Awards will be presented at a gala event on February 7, 2018 at the Harvard Club of New York City. Global Finance will publish the award winners in its December issue.

About BNY Mellon Wealth Management

BNY Mellon Wealth Management is a leading wealth manager. In 2016 it was named by Family Wealth Report as the top U.S. Private Bank and rated the Top Private Bank for Family Offices by Professional Wealth Management magazine. Barron's ranked it the 10th largest U.S. wealth manager in 2017. The firm has more than two centuries of experience in providing services to clients who today include financially successful individuals and families, their family offices and business enterprises, planned giving programs, and endowments and foundations. It has $231 billion in total client assets, as of September 30, 2017, and an extensive network of offices in the U.S. and internationally. BNY Mellon Wealth Management, which provides investment management, custody, wealth and estate planning and private banking services, conducts business through various operating subsidiaries of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. For more information go to bnymellonwealth.com or follow us on Twitter @BNYMellonWealth.

About BNY Mellon

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment management and investment services in 35 countries and more than 100 markets. As of Sept. 30, 2017, BNY Mellon had $32.2 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $1.8 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

