DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST PLC - Directorate Change

Daily Mail and General Trust plc

Directorate change

6 November 2017

In accordance with paragraph 9.6.11 of the Listing Rules, Daily Mail and General Trust plc announces that Dominique Trempont, Independent Non-Executive Director, was appointed as a member of its Remuneration & Nominations Committee with effect from 1 November 2017.

Name and contact number for queries:

Fran Sallas, DMGT Company Secretary: 0203 615 2904

Daily Mail and General Trust plc
Northcliffe House
2 Derry Street
London W8 5TT
http://www.dmgt.com/

Registered in England and Wales No. 184594


