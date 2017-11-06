DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST PLC - Directorate Change

Daily Mail and General Trust plc

Directorate change

6 November 2017

In accordance with paragraph 9.6.11 of the Listing Rules, Daily Mail and General Trust plc announces that Dominique Trempont, Independent Non-Executive Director, was appointed as a member of its Remuneration & Nominations Committee with effect from 1 November 2017.

