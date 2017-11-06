VanEck's MVISis the First Major Index Provider to Offer Digital Asset (Crypto) Indices

FRANKFURT, Germany, November 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

MVIS/sup> Indices are transparent, investable and meet benchmarking industry standards

MV Index Solutions (MVIS) in partnership with CryptoCompare - an established London-based digital asset data provider - has launched a series of digital assets indices designed to most accurately track the performance of the otherwise fragmented global digital assets markets. The MVIS CryptoCompare Indices are the first to meet investment industry benchmarking standards by providing a public rulebook for fork treatments and other events, industry-wide data distribution, proper identifiers and further standard index governance requirements that are expected from a regulated, unaffiliated, major benchmark provider.

MVIS CryptoCompare Indices utilise the most comprehensive digital asset pricing methodology incorporating pricing and trade data from 50+ major digital asset exchanges around the world. Prices are weighted by volume on 24/7 basis in order to facilitate global price discovery and best reflect the most accurate state of the digital assets markets. An index capping methodology for multi-component indexes promotes diversification and increases exposure to emerging digital assets.

The innovative series includes twelve single digital asset indices (e.g.: Bitcoin, Ether, Ripple) and the following four multiple digital asset indices:

MVIS CryptoCompareDigital Assets 25 Index (MVDA25)

MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 10 Index (MVDA10)

MVIS CryptoCompareDigital Assets 5 Index (MVDA5)

MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 100 Index (MVDA100; selection benchmark index)

A complete list of indices can be found at https://www.mvis-indices.com/indices/digital-assets

The indices are robust and transparent benchmarks that can potentially be used for active and passive portfolio strategies, futures contracts and other derivatives as well as further standard investment instruments.

"Digital assets are a dynamic area that merits attention, especially by professional investors," states Thomas Kettner, Managing Director at MVIS."Although not without risks, digital assets have the potential to integrate into the broad economy and become an investable asset class in their own right. MVIS is at the forefront of these market developments."

"We are excited to partner with MVIS in offering next-generation index strategies," explains Charles Hayter, CEO and Co-Founder at CryptoCompare. "This alliance allows us to bring digital market innovation and expertise to the asset management industry."

Gabor Gurbacs, Director of Digital Asset Strategy at VanEck, said: "VanEck (MVIS' parent company) is committed to support long-term, structural innovation in the asset management industry. High quality digital asset indices are among the first building blocks in a series of market structure oriented digital asset initiatives."

About MVIS

MV Index Solutions (MVIS develops, monitors and licenses the MVISIndices, a selection of focused, investable and diversified benchmark indices. The indices are especially designed to underlie financial products. MVISIndices cover several asset classes, including equity, fixed income markets and digital assets and are licensed to serve as underlying indices for financial products. Approximately USD 14.4 billion in assets under management are currently invested in financial products based on MVISIndices.

MV Index Solutions is a VanEckCompany.

About VanEck

VanEck's mission is to offer investors intelligently designed investment strategies that take advantage of targeted market opportunities. Since its formation in 1955, the company has pioneered global investments, and has built a history of putting our clients' interests first in any market environment. To this day, VanEck remains committed to this traditions, giving forward-looking investors a choice between active and index investment portfolios in the areas of commodities, emerging markets, precious metals, fixed income and other, alternative asset classes.

For more details on VanEck and our investment funds, go to http://www.vaneck.com or visit our blog at http://www.vaneck.com/ucits/blog

Press Contact:

Edelman London

Julia Cooke, Account Director

Tel: +44(0)203-047-2529

E-mail: jcooke@smithfieldgroup.com



Nibha Manandhar, MV Index Solutions

+49(0)69-4056-622

media-enquiries@mvis-indices.com

