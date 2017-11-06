Best-performing Clinical Applications in the Interventional X-ray Market

Value-based pricing, product differentiation, technology innovation and embracement of multi-modality integration in hospital segments continue to drive the demand, finds Frost & Sullivan

SANTA CLARA, California, Nov. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --The global interventional X-ray (IXR) equipment market is experiencing a steady increase and this is bolstered by the effective utilization in emerging clinical applications. These include cardiology, orthopaedics, sports medicine imagine, minimal invasive procedures, and emergency room (ER) procedures, which continues to drive the demand. Additionally, stable growth is also expected to continue throughout the forecast period from the best-suited established clinical segments like oncology, and paediatric interventions.

The market demand will be augmented by system replacements, embracement of multi-functional applications in hospital segments, and market shift from interventional applications to comprehensive image-guided therapy (IGT) portfolios. To ensure an expansion in a mature, cost-competitive and capital-constrained environment, companies should adopt product differentiation, technology innovation, and value-based pricing strategies.

Frost & Sullivan's research, Global Interventional X-ray Market, Forecast to 2021, finds that the market will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5 percent between 2016 and 2021 to reach an estimated market value of $3.12 billion by 2021. The analysis highlights industry challenges, drivers, restraints, forecasts, clinical applications and technology trends across key segments, with an emphasis on significant industry participants and their product lines.

"As interventional radiology and cardiology converge, bi-plane systems used in cardiology, oncology, and neuro-radiology are expected to be the best-performing sub-segment of the segment, owing to a renewed business interest for new, full-fledged solutions replacing existing IXR systems," stated Transformational Health Senior Analyst Poornima Srinivasan.

Further developments and trends propelling growth include:

Next-generation technologies such as advances in surgical imaging, mobile C-arm, multi-modality integration, and robotics in C-arm;

Focus on improving radiation dose capabilities and image fusion across fixed and mobile C-arms;

; Customizable developments in mobile C-arm systems have considerably strengthened the demand for minimally invasive and image-guided procedures;

End-user preference for higher image quality, radiation safety, and user-friendly devices;

High demand for IXR from mid- and large-sized imaging facilities and hospitals;

Emergence of hybrid and integrated interventional X-ray systems;

Growing number of low-volume community hospitals, secondary care, rural areas, imaging centers, and private practices adopting IXR systems;

Embracing combined solutions to capitalize on operational costs and effective utilization of resources;

Expansion of hybrid operating rooms with preoperative imaging; and

Modernization of hospital IXR infrastructure with IXR integration

"On the flip side, reduced vendor margins due to fragmentation, lack of a skilled workforce in new clinical specialities, budget constraints, price erosions, and commoditization of technology are factors hindering market adoption and growth," noted Srinivasan.

