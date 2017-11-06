Latest version of Monarch Complete shatters the paradigm that powerful data preparation and analytics operations must be complex, or require coding and scripting



BEDFORD, Mass., 2017-11-06 16:25 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datawatch Corporation (NASDAQ-CM: DWCH) today announced Datawatch Monarch Complete 14.3, the latest version of the company's proven self-service data preparation platform. The offering's simplicity and ease-of-use enables even novice business users to easily and rapidly extract, manipulate, enrich and combine disparate data from virtually any source, and then prepare it for analysis and reporting - without coding, manual data entry or involvement from IT.



Monarch Complete has more than 14,000 trusted and loyal customers who have experienced first-hand how the solution simplifies and automates data access and preparation processes, resulting in tremendous time savings. Monarch Complete 14.3 takes the key features that Datawatch customers rely on and makes them even better. Enhancements include:



-- Powerful calculations without complexity - Everyday users can now perform complex geospatial and scientific calculations, typically reserved for data scientists, through a clickable user interface (UI) - no coding, scripting or Ph.D. degree required. A public data marketplace also allows users to enrich their data sets with public data directly from the UI. Simplified data redaction, easier transformations and "point-and-click" vLookups are also included in the release. -- Graphical UI makes complex operations intuitive - A re-designed UI simplifies complex operations and instructs users how to perform them. Graphical transformation overviews make it easier for users to understand how they're manipulating data. And visual wizards enable data extraction from complex schemas in JSON and XML formats. -- New time-saving features - Version 14.3 offers a variety of new capabilities that make tasks faster and even more repeatable, including a named export feature that allows users to save exports and quickly run them again on a regular basis. Integration with Monarch Swarm makes it easy and fast for users to share and schedule models.



Business analysts have embraced Monarch Complete because it makes complex data work easy, saving valuable time and energy - and it does so better than any other solution on the market. Users can access all of the data they need to make timely, more strategic business decisions, and the time they spend on data preparation, reconciliation and reporting processes can be drastically reduced.



"The fastest path to insight is data that is prepared properly," said Jon Pilkington, chief product officer at Datawatch. "Other data preparation products make the task too difficult. Common operations like web scraping and basic vLookups are time-consuming and complex. And, often, there's coding or scripting required. This is asking too much of the average user, and it increases the margin for error in data preparation. Datawatch Monarch Complete gives users the ability to acquire, prepare and blend information of all types and sources to derive the pressing 'why and what' answers they need to improve operational processes and drive the business forward. And this latest version allows them to spend even less time preparing data and more time analyzing it. Many of our customers agree that no other solution makes a lasting business impact like Monarch Complete."



For more information on Datawatch Monarch Complete, please visit: http://www.datawatch.com/our-platform/monarch/.



About Datawatch Corporation Datawatch Corporation (NASDAQ-CM: DWCH) enables ordinary users to achieve extraordinary results with their data. Only Datawatch can unlock data from the widest variety of sources and prepare it for use in visualization and analytics tools, or for other business processes. When real-time visibility into rapidly changing data is critical, Datawatch also enables users to analyze streaming data, even in the most demanding environments, such as capital markets. Organizations of all sizes in more than 100 countries worldwide use Datawatch products, including 93 of the Fortune 100. The company is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, with offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Stockholm, Singapore and Manila. To learn more about Datawatch or download a free version of its enterprise software, please visit: www.datawatch.com.



