World Religion News: For What Reason Was Another Ukrainian Inter-Religious Council Established and What Did It Achieve?

SANTA MONICA, California, November 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

In his article published on November 2, 2017, James Wilson, Director of the EU Ukraine Business Council, explains that the All-Ukrainian Council of Churches and religious organizations (AUCCRO) was created in 1996 to "unite the efforts of the Churches and religious organizations for the spiritual revival of Ukraine, coordinate inter-church dialogue, draft regulatory acts on issues of state-confessional relations and implement charitable events."

Hence, the author questions why on January 26, 2017, the All-Ukrainian Council of Religious Associations (AUCRA) was established with similar goals, noting that all joining confessions are longstanding but minor denominations in Ukraine's religious space. Prof. A. Sagan, vice-President of AUCRA's affiliate Ukrainian Association of Religious Scholars (UARS), maintained: "The potential of many religious associations existing in Ukraine is yet to be achieved and used more effectively. Meanwhile, these organizations have significant capacities for the development of Ukraine establishing international connections." According to AUCRA's theoretician L. Filipovich, the major distinction to AUCCRO is its openness and its adherence to Euro-Maidan postmodernist values.

Mr. Wilson argues that the representatives of larger religious denominations in the country are unlikely to respond to the appeal by the AUCRA, despite UARS mediation, because they remain committed to AUCCRO's mission to demonstrate to the authorities that the believers are a significant part of society. Thus, larger denominations are not conquered by AUCRA's attempt to draw attention to its activities.

Mr. Wilson notes that the results of AUCRA's meetings so far are noteworthy, as the decisions that were made do not raise high hopes for AUCRA's contribution to the development of international relations, social and charitable spheres in Ukraine.

The author claims that AUCRA's intent is to increase the role of liberal religious minorities by promoting their ideology in the public sphere to reinforce the post-Maidan rhetoric. Hence, the fact that AUCRA is formed by important figures in the previous presidential administrations suggests that the association is well aware of the political magnitude and consequences of meddling in the pre-established social values system and that it purposefully attempts to transform the religious space without request nor approval by the state authorities.