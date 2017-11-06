U.S. Retail Clinics Market to 2025 - Market is Expected to Reach USD 7.3 Billion, Growing at a CAGR of 20.3%

DUBLIN, November 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "U.S. Retail Clinics Market Analysis By Ownership Type, Competitive Landscape, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The U.S. retail clinics market is expected to reach USD 7.3 billion by 2025, growing at CAGR of 20.3%



Convenient access and affordable prices are expected to boost growth of the U.S. retail clinics market.



These settings act as an alternate channel for provision of primary care and offer basic healthcare services at affordable prices, lowering the need to visit the Emergency Department. Around 10% of the visits to the emergency departments in the U.S. could be treated outside of the ED. This reduces the out-of-pocket costs paid for the visit to an ED.



These settings usually operate during all seven days of a week. In addition, they have shorter waiting duration and appointments are not mandatory. Convenience and flexibility of visit hours help people easily access clinics that are located in grocery stores, shopping malls, and other locations.



In addition, adoption of information technology, highlighted by the use of EHRs helps these settings maintain a streamlined patient record that can be shared across different healthcare systems. This patient data could also be used to implement population health management strategies, for better patient outcomes, which could ease the U.S. healthcare's transformation into a value-based care model from a fee-for-service (FFS) model.



Some of the major players in the market comprise CVS Health (MinuteClinic), Walgreens (Healthcare Clinic), Walmart (The Clinic at Walmart, Care Clinic), Bellin Health (FastCare), Rediclinic (Rite Aid), Kroger (The Little Clinic), Aurora Health Care (QuickCare Clinic)



CVS Health (MinuteClinic) is one of the largest and fastest-growing retail clinics. In 2016, CVS acquired Target, and integrated & rebranded the clinics inside Target stores. As of January 2017, MinuteClinic was present across 1,105 locations.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. U.S. Retail Clinic Market Variables, Trends & Scope



Chapter 4. U.S. Retail Clinic Market: Ownership Type Outlook



Chapter 5. U.S. Retail Clinic Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 7. Company Profiles



CVS Health (MinuteClinic)

Walgreens

Walmart

Bellin Health (Fastcare)

RiteAid (RediClinic)

Kroger (Little Clinic)

Aurora Health Care, Inc.

