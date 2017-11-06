Intravascular Temperature Management Market Worth 272.3 Million USD by 2022

PUNE, India, November 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Intravascular Temperature Management Market by Type (Warming, Cooling), Application (Perioperative, Post-operative, Acute Care), Medical Condition (Stroke, Cardiac Arrest, Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), Myocardial Infarction) - Global Forecasts to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is estimated to reach USD 272.3 Million by 2022 from USD 228.4 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the notice period.

The major factors driving the growth of this market include the large number of awareness campaigns/conferences arranged by both public and private organizations, increasing adoption of patient warming and cooling systems in developing countries, and geographic expansions undertaken by key players in the global intravascular temperature management market.

Intravascular warming to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

On the basis of type, the intravascular temperature management market is segmented into intravascular warming and intravascular cooling. In 2017, the intravascular warming segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. Intravascular warming systems allow the infusion of heat into the patient's body to maintain normothermia. Intravascular warming is the fastest way of warming a patient's body, and plays a vital role in neurocritical care. The largest share of this segment can be attributed the increasing adoption of intravascular warming in surgical procedures.

The traumatic brain injury (TBI) segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

Based on medical condition, the global intravascular cooling market is classified into cardiac arrest, traumatic brain injury (TBI), stroke (bleeding & thrombosis), myocardial infarction, fever/infection and other medical conditions. The TBI segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Intravascular cooling techniques are being used as a preventive measure to reduce intracranial pressure (ICP) during TBI treatments. As a result, the adoption of invasive cooling technology in neurocritical care units is on the rise.

North America dominated the intravascular temperature management market in 2017

North America is expected to hold the largest market share of the intravascular temperature management market in 2017, followed by Europe. The North American region is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing number of surgical centers, high incidence of cardiac arrests and neurological disorders, and the high adoption rate of technologically advanced devices in North American countries are driving the growth of the intravascular temperature management market in the region.

Market Players:

Key players in the intravascular temperature management market include 3M (US), Smiths (UK), ZOLL Medical (US), The 37Company (Netherlands), Belmont Instrument (US), Biegler (Austria), Stihler Electronic (Germany), and BD company (US).

