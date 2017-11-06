

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Cineplex will be bringing live football games to big screen. As per the agreement for the next three years, Canada's largest movie theater chain will bring Sunday Night Football and Super Bowl to theaters.



Initially 15 theaters will show the game from November 12. The plan is to spread it across 50 theaters by February, 2018. Tickets for live football can be reserved in advance for $5.00. The football lovers can also enjoy burgers and chicken wings at the theater.



There has been an increase in television viewership for football in Canada, while it recorded a decline in the U.S. as people are more interested to enjoy live games.



As per the agreement, theaters in Abbotsford, Coquitlam, Vancouver, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, Kitchener, London, Markham, Oakville, Ottawa, Brossard will show the live games on screen.



