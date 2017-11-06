

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Airbnb and Lego are inviting aspiring Lego engineers to participate in a contest that will enable the winners to enjoy a one-night stay in the newly opened Lego House in Billund, Denmark.



The companies are asking aspiring master builders to use their creativity and describe the one thing they would build together with their family if they had an infinite supply of Lego bricks. The contest is sponsored by Airbnb.



To enter for a chance to win, contestants must visit the listing page of Lego House on Airbnb and answer the question. Entries can be submitted through November 17.



Winners of the contest will be flown in from anywhere in the world to Denmark. The Lego House will be open to the public during the day, but the winners of the contest will be able to enjoy the Lego House all to themselves on the night of November 24.



On arrival at the Lego House on November 24, the winning family of four will be greeted by Lego Group's senior designer and master builder, Jamie Berard.



For lunch, the guests will be tasked with building their order out of Lego bricks. The order will then be made into real food and served by two robot waiters. After lunch, the house will close to the general public, leaving it empty and ready for the winners.



Berard will lead the guests through a personal tour of the house, which includes the 'Tree of Creativity' built by hand from over 6 million bricks.



They will then move on to the 'Masterpiece Gallery' that showcases Lego creations from fans from around the world. In the 'Experience Zone,' the guest will be able to direct their own movie, engineer robotic cars, design cities and much more.



The guests can finally sleep in a bedroom floating underneath a 6-metre-tall Lego waterfall, surrounded by a pool of bricks. All items in the bedroom will be made totally out of Lego bricks, including the lamps, the alarm clock, the TV, story books, and even a pet cat.



But before drifting off to sleep, the winners will need to bring their winning entry to life with the endless supply of Lego bricks.



