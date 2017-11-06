Technavio market research analysts forecast the global part transfer robots market to grow at a CAGR of close to 13% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171106005776/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global part transfer robots market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report further segments the global part transfer robots market by type of robot (articulated robots, delta robots, SCARA robots, and Cartesian robots), by end-user (automotive industry, electronics and electrical industry, pharmaceutical industry, metal industry, and others), and by geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global part transfer robots market:

Implementing lean manufacturing

Ensure safety of workforce

Vision system integrated robots

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Implementing lean manufacturing

Lean manufacturing is a method for waste reduction in the manufacturing facility without compromising on productivity. The process also considers several other wastes such as waste generated through overburden or unevenness of workloads. The different elements of waste are moving products not required for production, inventory that includes finished products, all components, and works in progress, waiting time in next production, manforce or equipment transfers, production at the time of demand, production more than required, and defects. The use of robotics eliminates the need for plant shutdown at the time of shift change and chances of defects and improves the productivity and can work without any halts and efficiently.

According to Raghav Bharadwaj Shivaswamy, a lead analyst at Technavio for robotics research, "Part transfer robots can be deployed extensively in lean manufacturing to eliminate few of the wastes and to move produced as well as unfinished products and equipment during the process more effectively than humans. The rapid movement of products helps improve the cycle time, and effective runs can be improved in the facility."

Ensure safety of workforce

The adoption of part transfer robots ensures the safety of the workforce and reduces industrial accidents when compared with manual handling of processes. The circumstances under which part transfer activities are undertaken are not safe, especially in the foundry and die casting activities that involve molten metal. These types of activities created the need for robots in part handling activities. Handling of delicate materials, such as glass, car, automobile sheets, paints, and woods, may cause injuries to humans, whereas robots can handle such materials with the help of grippers and EOAT easily and can support transport activities carefully.

"Mechanical handling of packaged or in-process material can result in product damage, alteration in the design, and material contamination. These risks can be reduced to minimal by replacing humans with robots. Thus, the use of robots in the part transfer process not only reduces accidents but also assures the safety of materials, resulting in cost savings for companies," says Raghav.

Vision system integrated robots

The incorporation of vision technology in part transfer robots is driving the adoption of these robots in the industry. Vision systems allow robots to change their motion targets based on the vision-generated information. Various operations, such as loading or unloading and placing and transferring of materials, require visual inspection and subsequent decision making in the process of product development, thus these operations were always preferred to be handled by humans. By combining robots with vision-guided tools, these tasks can be undertaken by robots with increased consistency, efficiency, and accuracy. Robots equipped with vision systems reduce imperfections and scrap and undertake lethargic, dull, and monotonous job effectively.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Robotic Process Automation Market 2017-2021

Global Robotics Market in Rubber, Plastics, and Chemicals Industries 2017-2021

Global Robot Preventive Maintenance Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171106005776/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com