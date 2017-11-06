Global Construction Adhesive Market Analysis 2014-2017 & Forecasts to 2025 for the $14 Billion Industry

DUBLIN, November 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global demand for construction adhesive market was valued at USD 8.60 billion in 2016 and is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2017 to 2025 and is expected to reach USD 14.04 billion



Increasing utilization of these products in commercial and residential buildings has been a major driving factor for the market growth.



A broad range of diverse products and rising infrastructural and building activities in various regions are expected to surge the demand for adhesive products. Increasing developments by companies in order to reduce the cost involved in manufacturing the products are projected to spur market growth.



Construction adhesives are used in numerous green building applications such as roofing, siding, fencing, walls, pipe & fittings, doors, flooring, windows/frames, and house wrap/vapor barriers. High durability and low cost of these adhesives make them an ideal material of choice for contractors and consumers. Increasing applications in architectural design and renovation of old buildings are other factors driving their growth globally.



The global demand for acrylic adhesive in resin type segment from construction industry is growing rapidly owing to its advantages. Rapid urbanization, changing lifestyles, rising safety concerns, and healthy living environment backed by increasing disposable income in Asian countries have influenced the consumption trends of construction materials. These factors are expected to aidthe growth of the market over the forecast period.



