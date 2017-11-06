Global Printing Inks (Gravure Inks, Flexographic, Lithographic & Digital) Market to 2025

DUBLIN, November 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global printing inks market generated revenues worth USD 16.46 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at an estimated CAGR of 5.2% and is expected to reach USD 25.83 billion by 2025

Growing demand from end-use applications including flexible packaging & labels, corrugated cardboards, commercial letterpress, and folding cartons are the main factors expected to drive the market over the forecast period. Rise in consumer spending in Asia Pacific and North American regions, increasing demand for superior quality flexible packaging are some of the main parameters influencing the overall demand for printing inks globally.

Product innovations, technological progressions, new raw material sourcing models and expansion strategies are some of the major drifts the companies are focusing on to cater to the specific consumer requirements. The recent trends witnessed by this industry include rising significance of flexographic and digital toners, food-safe printing inks and a shift in consumer preference towards environment-friendly products.

The regulatory framework also plays a crucial role in this industry dynamics. Stringent regulations regarding toxic metals in solvents & volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions in these inks are expected to hamper the growth of the overall market. This rationale has led to increased usage of cellulose and rosin derivatives as resins for manufacturing energy-efficient inks.

Digital ink is expected to be the fastest growing product segment owing to its superior properties and specific demands from textile, ceramic and 3D printing application sectors. The digital toners have observed a lower label costs as compared to conventional inks and its potential of switching among labels instantly have resulted in this product to be the fastest growing.

Major market players with a global presence include DIC Corporation, Flint Group, Sakata Inkx Corporation, Altana Epple Druckfarben, Tokyo Printing Ink Mfg. Co., Ltd and Huber Group

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Polyurethane was the fastest growing polymer for 2016 and is expected to follow the same trend during the forecast period

Asia Pacific accounted for over 30% of the overall revenue in 2016 owing to strong presence of numerous big companies in the regions and growing demand from emerging countries

