Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

African Potash Ltd. (AFPO) African Potash Ltd.: Board Changes 06-Nov-2017 / 15:28 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The information communicated within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain. 6 November 2017 AFRICAN POTASH LIMITED ("African Potash" or the "Company") Board Changes African Potash, the NEX listed exploration company focused on the vertical integration of fertiliser operations in Africa and sub-Saharan potash assets, announces the resignation of Simon Dorling, Peter Hain and Declan O'Brien as non-executive directors with immediate effect. Simon Dorling has been the lead geologist on the Lac Dinga Project and has decided to step down following the effective date of the earn-in agreement with African Agronomix Limited who are now the operator of Lac Dinga. Peter Hain has been most supportive of the Company's efforts to bring fairly priced fertiliser to the African Farmer, However, his increased workload on other duties has prompted him to step down. Declan O'Brien has played an active role as a non-executive director and has been instrumental in developing the Company's trading strategy to focus on selling direct to the wholesale and retail distribution outlets serving the small-scale farmer in particular. The Board thank Simon, Peter and Declan for their valuable counsel and wish them all well in their future endeavours. African Potash Executive Chairman, Chris Cleverly, said: "With African Agronomix's participation in the Lac Dinga project, African Potash now has a supportive and experienced partner to help develop this valuable resource. Elsewhere, the Company is developing strategic partnerships as it pursues the building of its integrated fertiliser platform as well as exploring innovative solutions for fertiliser trading which will benefit all stakeholders. " The Company will be announcing Board appointments in the coming months to support its strategy in Africa. The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement. **ENDS** For further information visit www.africanpotash.com [1] or contact the following: African Potash Limited: Chris Cleverly +44 (0) 20 7408 9200 NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser: Alexander David Securities Limited David Scott - Corporate Finance +44 (0) 20 7448 9820 James Dewhurst - Corporate Broking +44 (0) 20 7448 9820 ISIN: GG00B4QYTJ50 Category Code: BOA TIDM: AFPO Sequence No.: 4812 End of Announcement EQS News Service 625491 06-Nov-2017 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=7cfd933424f56031988753a0aea19d9b&application_id=625491&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 06, 2017 10:30 ET (15:30 GMT)