The global portable printer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 19% during the period 2017-2021, according to a new market research study by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171106005787/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global portable printer market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report presents a detailed analysis of the global portable printer market by application (transportation and logistics, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, and others) and by type (thermal, inject, and impact). The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

Market driver: increase in mobile workforce

The worldwide mobile workforce population was 1.29 billion in 2015. However, the transition to mobile workforce involves planning and providing the right tools to the employees. In the field sales and service jobs, where on-the-spot payments have to be received, portable printers have huge demand. For instance, in logistics, thermal printers such as barcode printers find an increased utility such as printing barcode and radio-frequency identification (RFID) label for better inventory tracking and logistics.

According to Rohan Joy Thomas, a lead analyst at Technavio for computing devicesresearch, "In transportation and other retail sectors, receipt printers are widely used for generating tokens, printing receipts, invoices, generating shipment labels, sample tracking, in aisle repricing, and shelf edge labeling. Thus, increasing dependency of firms on mobile workforce models is driving the global portable printer market."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Market trend: end-to-end solutions based on deep vertical expertise

Falling ASP and increased competition have led vendors to come up with innovative and integrated business models. The manufacturers of these portable printing solutions have expertise in the downstream supply chain. Vendors currently have new business solutions that provide end-product offerings such as portable printer models along with solutions to deliver business intelligence and insights in the customer enterprise and value chain. These vendors have increased their area of generating revenue and moved from product provider to complete solution provider, thereby increasing their opportunities to earn revenue from wider and new markets. Firms realize the opportunity that comes with technology enablers from business analytics, mobile solutions, and cloud computing.

Market challenge: alternate printing solutions in enterprise

Traditional printing methods required the system to integrate the external printer by installing the device driver. As this technology is improving day by day, business models and scenarios have also changed. Currently, many employees are on the move and are required to print documents wherever they go at anytime, anyplace. Printing has always gathered demand in terms of presentations, tickets, and contracts. However, this creates an additional workload for the IT team. To provide printing anytime and anywhere from the office laptop, smartphone, or tablet and at the same time maintain the security, software application firms have developed software that addresses the concern of print system operators as well as the IT managers around the globe. Such solutions are growth inhibitors for mobile printers.

Is your business on track for a successful future? Learn how Technavio can help

Technavio helps businesses anticipate changes in their marketplace, make proactive adjustments, and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions

Key vendors in the market

Canon

HP

Seiko Epson

TOSHIBA TEC

The global portable printer market is highly competitive. Though there are few leading vendors, new vendors look at capturing the market share based on taking advantage of lower ASP. Vendors that offer rugged printers or hardware of military grade have higher ASP than those offered by vendors, which do not qualify the high standards such as IP65 and IP54. Vendors from China are also offering stiff competition. They have the competitive advantage because of the support from the Chinese government.

Get a sample copy of the global portable printer market report free of cost

Access Technavio's continuously growing computing devices research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171106005787/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com