Despite all the challenges that Blockchain technology may face over the coming year, the digital platform is expected to be launched by the end of 2018.

Some of the world's largest and most notable energy companies, traders and financial institutions have united to create a blockchain-based digital platform that replaces the current manual tasks in the energy sector with digital contracts.

The new venture will comprise the likes of energy giants such as BP, Shell and Statoil; traders like Gunvor, Koch Supply and Trading and Mercuria; and banks like ABN Amro, Societe Generale and ING. It will also operate and be managed as an independent entity, aiming to launch and operate the new blockchain-based digital platform by the end of 2018.

Physical energy transactions from trade entry to final settlement will be implemented via the blockchain platform, which envisions that over the time all energy will be transacted via decentralised blockchain models.

