The international solar alliance framework agreement receives 15 ratifications, as the Republic of Guinea becomes the 15th country to do so. The founding ceremony of ISA is scheduled for December 08, 2017 in Greater Noida, India.

The Republic of Guinea is the latest country that has ratified the ISA framework agreement.

The Foreign Minister of the Republic of Guinea, has today submitted its formal instrument of ratification of the ISA framework agreement to the Minister of External Affairs, Government of India.

Therefore, with fifteen ratifications, the ISA framework agreement shall enter into force on the thirtieth day after the date of ...

