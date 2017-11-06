Atlas Technology International, Inc.: Atlas Technology International to Be Featured Live on iHeartRadio's "CEO Money" Business Radio Show on November 7, 2017

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2017 / Atlas Technology International, Inc. (OTCQB: ATLT), a rapidly growing designer and distributor of touchscreen devices, today announced that its management team will be interviewed live on a leading iHeartRadio business radio show tomorrow at 3:20 pm ET/12:20 pm PT. Details are as follows:

WHAT: Atlas Technology International, Inc.'s management team will be interviewed live on "CEO Money," a leading business radio show, to discuss its growth strategy and the state of the touchscreen industry.

WHEN: Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at 3:20 PM ET/12:20 PT

WHERE: Live on your radio or by visiting either of the following links on the Internet: http://1190talkradio.iheart.com or http://www.wfn1.com/listen-live/.

To be added to the Company's investor lists, please contact Bill Miller at Investor Relations Partners at (844) 565-5665 or via email at bmiller@irpartnersinc.com.

About WFN1 & "CEO Money"

WFN1 & "CEO Money" is about focusing on businesses, people, and stories that reflect positive financial outcomes. Discovering new and interesting companies and industries is very fascinating and can be very rewarding to investors. Timely, innovative, and productive ideas steadily spring from CEOs and business leaders with a desire to be linked to the investing public's awareness. WFN1 can offer this unique business forum with a win-win proposition that promotes growth in our economies and encourages prosperity through investor participation.

About Atlas Technology International, Inc.

Atlas Technology International, Inc. (OTCQB: ATLT) is a designer, manufacturer, and distributor of touchscreen devices to consumer electronic producers all over the world. Their products power the interface to a wide array of smart devices including GPS systems, point of sale machines, hospitality, and medical devices and small appliances. For further information on Atlas Technology International, Inc., please visit our website at www.atlastechintl.com.

SOURCE: Atlas Technology International, Inc.