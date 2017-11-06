BOSTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/06/17 -- The Harvest Group Wealth Management, LLC, a family-owned, independent Registered Investment Advisor (RIA), is stepping up efforts to help veteran wirehouse financial advisors transition to independence, modernize their practice, earn more net income, plan for the succession of their business, and retire with confidence.

The Harvest Group's announcement comes in the wake of Morgan Stanley's November 3rd withdrawal from the Broker Protocol, a 13-year-old agreement that governs how financial advisers could leave one brokerage firm for another without getting into legal trouble.

Based in Waltham, MA, The Harvest Group is a multigenerational family team of CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERS™, whose founders understand first-hand the Broker Protocol and the complexities of breaking away from a wirehouse. In September 2016, 45-year industry veteran, Roger H. Ingwersen, CFP®, CIMA®, CRPC®, along with his son Todd M. Ingwersen, CFP®, CIMA®, and daughter Laurie E. Ingwersen, CFP®, CRPC®, CDFA™, left UBS to form The Harvest Group. Ultimately, the move gave the family team of advisors the freedom to take full control of wealth management decisions that are best-suited for clients and their families. Additionally, as a protocol firm, The Harvest Group set up a platform and infrastructure that will help other financial advisors to make the move from wirehouses in as little as four days.

Roger said, "When I was with UBS, I could see that the wirehouse model was in trouble, and several years ago, I started exploring other options. I recognized that Todd, Laurie and I ran a very efficient practice, and I believed we could operate our business independently. The Harvest Group is proof of that concept."

Todd commented, "Morgan Stanley's announcement that it was leaving the Broker Protocol left precious little time for its employees to react. And, Morgan Stanley may lead other brokerage firms to the protocol exit door as well and that should be a wake-up call for advisors. Advisors need to prepare, preserve their client base, and take control of their future. Our hope is that Morgan Stanley's actions accelerate advisors to move to independence. The Harvest Group is able to assist you, and a transition team is ready to move you and your clients over as quickly as possible."

