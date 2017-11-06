

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - A runner collapsed and died on Sunday at the Disney's Wine & Dine Half Marathon race at Lake Buena Vista.



The officials have not disclosed the runner's name or age or cause of the death. According to reports, the runner collapsed near the finish line and later died.



'We offer our sincerest sympathies to the family and loved ones of the runner during this difficult time,' a Disney spokesperson said.



The 13.1-mile race started at 5:30 am at the Magic Kingdom parking lot and ended at Epcot. The marathon is in its eight year.



