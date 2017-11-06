The global primary immunodeficiency diseases treatment market is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest market research.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171106005800/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global primary immunodeficiency diseases treatment market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

In this market research report, Technaviocovers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global primary immunodeficiency diseases treatment market for 2017-2021. The market is further categorized into three therapy segments, including immunoglobulin therapy, antibiotics, and others.

Technavio's research analysts segment the global primary immunodeficiency diseases treatment market into the following regions:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Americas: largest primary immunodeficiency diseases treatment market

The increase in FDA approval for newer indications is driving the growth in the primary immunodeficiency diseases treatment market. The advancement in product and process development will add a new dimension to the current IVIG market segment. The Americas dominated the global PIDDs treatment market and accounted for more than 49% of the total market share in 2016. The increasing investment in R&D activities and growing focus on rare diseases will boost the demand for PIDDs treatment drugs in this region.

"The improvements in the treatment regimen, technological advancement, awareness about rare and fatal diseases, and increase in disease prevalence rate will boost the IVIG segment. Additionally, legalization of payment to plasma donors will improve the plasma-derived products in the region and fuel the market growth," says Sapna Jha, a lead research expert at Technavio for cardiovascular and metabolic disorders.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

PIDDs treatment market in EMEA

In 2016, the primary immunodeficiency diseases treatment market in EMEA occupied close to 29% of the total market share. The growing awareness, high prevalence rate of PI, and established healthcare infrastructure in Europe will propel the demand for PIDDs treatment. Countries such as the UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, land France held the major share of the market in the region. The expansion and increase in the number of fractionating units will help in maintaining the demand and supply ration in the EMEA region.

"The increasing R&D activities and growing product approvals will propel the growth of the primary immunodeficiency diseases treatment market in this region. The easy accessibility of IVIG, the major treatment option for PI across Europe will create new opportunities for the vendors in the region. The increase in production will contribute to EMEA's market share in the global market," says Sapna

PIDDs treatment market in APAC

The primary immunodeficiency diseases treatment market in APAC accounted for around 22% of the total market share in 2016. APAC is one of the fastest growing regions for market growth and is majorly due to the growing income of the middle-class and the rising healthcare expenditure by developing economies such as India and China. In addition, China is one of the fastest growing pharmaceutical markets and is expected to lead the PIDDs treatment market in the region. Countries such as China, Australia, Japan, and India contribute to the major share of the market in this region.

The top vendors in the global primary immunodeficiency diseases treatment market as highlighted in this market research analysis are:

CSL Behring

Grifols

Pfizer

Shire

Browse Related Reports:

Global Lysosomal Storage Diseases Market 2017-2021

Global Sexual Dysfunction Drugs Market 2017-2021

Global Angina Pectoris Drugs Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171106005800/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com