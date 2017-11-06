Last Chance to Register: Biosimilars Europe Congress 2017 (London, United Kingdom - November 23-24, 2017)

DUBLIN, November 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Biosimilars Europe Congress 2017" conference has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global biosimilars sale is predicted to reach $17 billion to $20 billion per year by 2020.
After witnessing outstanding success in our last year's conference, we are delighted to hostBiosimilars Europe 2017 - A conference that offers a rare opportunity to its participants to understand and learn from top experts in the biosimilars field and to share experiences. The conference will also provide a platform to discuss the current vital issues, regulatory issues, market assessment and commercialization and globalization.
At present the sales just in Europe is $1 billion yearly. With the entry of first biosimilar in the US market, the sales are expected to be even higher. Though biosimilars are less costly versions of the biologics, its development is much more complex, this makes its regulatory approval and acceptance by the public more difficult when compared to the generic drugs. With many leading biologics losing their patent protection by 2020; the market entry and opportunity for biosimilars are very huge. Being just 10 years old and still in its nascent stage, there is vast scope for improvisation in very stage, from biosimilar development to market approval. There are many regulatory concerns such as labeling, naming and interchangeability yet to be settled. The cost of these products and acceptance by physicians and patients is still a big challenge.
Thus, the Biosimilars Europe 2017 conference offers a rare opportunity to its participants to understand and learn from top experts in the biosimilars field and to share experiences. The conference will also provide a platform to discuss the current vital issues, regulatory issues, market assessment and commercialization and globalization.
The conference will bring together industry experts to explore the strategies to gain insight into new biosimilar development strategies, different characterization and analysis methods, clinical advancement and successful case studies.
Key Themes:
- Current status of Biosimliars market
- Bringing Biosimilars and Biotechnology under one roof
- Monoclonal antibody Biosimilars
- Commercial perspective of Biosimilars
- Ethis and Biosimilars
- Risk Management Strategies for Biosimilars
- Challenges faced when moving towards globalization
- Opportunities in emerging markets
- IP issues, naming and labeling issues related to biosimilars
- Partnership, new investment and business models
- Challenges and opportunities for biobetters and monoclonal antibody biosimilars
- Clinical trials strategies and new guidelines for biosimilar clinical trials
- Benefits and concerns of interchangeable and biosubstitutes and post authorization monitoring
- Bringing biosimilars closer to patients and healthcare professionals
- New solutions to demonstrate similarity and different characterization methods
Why Attend Biosimilars Europe Congress?
- Global Event in Biosimilars
- Developing Biosimilar Market in Europe
- 20+ Expert Speakers from around the world
- Attracting Professionals from Global Pharma / Biotech Industry
- Bringing together the key decision makers under one roof
- Over 10 hours of dedicated Networking and Interactive sessions
- A quality, senior level international audience
- An unbeatable Senior Level Speaker Line-Up
Who Will You Meet?
VPs, Directors, Heads, Managers, Scientific Advisors, Consultants, Senior scientists and professionals with intermediate to advance knowledge and experience in the following:
- Bioanalytics
- Biomanufacturing
- Biopharmaceuticals
- Bioprocessing
- Biosimilars
- Biotherapeutics
- Cell Line
- Clinical Immunology Development
- Commercial Biologics
- Drug Safety
- Risk Management
- International Audience
- Expression Systems
- Immunogenicity Testing
- Market Entry
- Partnering and Licensing
- Patient Safety
- Product Development
- Protein Characterization
- Scale-up Processes
- Quality Assurance
- Regulatory Affairs
- Regulatory CMC
Who Should Attend:
Biosimilars Europe Congress 2017 attracts senior level attendees from leading pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, diagnostics, CRO and solution provider companies. Delegates includes VPs, Directors, Heads, Managers, Scientific Advisors, Consultants, Senior scientists and professionals with intermediate to advance knowledge and experience in the following:
- Biosimilar Development
- Global Strategy
- Biologics
- Medical Affairs
- Patents & Intellectual Property
- Biologics Development
- Biosuperiors
- Follow-On Biologics
- Legal Affairs
- Commercial Affairs and Development
- Market Access
- Market Entry
- Clinical Development
- Commercial Development
- Biosimilar Analysis
- Regulatory Affairs
- Regulatory Compliance
- Biosimilar Process Development
- Portfolio Management
- Strategic Planning
- Strategic Marketing
- Research & Development
- Pharmacovigilance
List of Attendees:
"Bringing together Developers, Key Decision Makers and Solution Providers from the Global Biosimilars Market under One Roof for an ultimate knowledge sharing and networking experience"
- WDB Medical Data Inc
- Alexion
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- VIFOR
- OLEXACON
- AMPLYCELL
- LEO
- NIHR
- NDA
- PAREXEL
- LGC Group
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Sanofi
- Novo Nordisk
- Amgen
- Merck
- Pfizer
- Novartis
- Roche
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zgs655/biosimilars
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716