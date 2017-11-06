Last Chance to Register: Biosimilars Europe Congress 2017 (London, United Kingdom - November 23-24, 2017)

DUBLIN, November 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global biosimilars sale is predicted to reach $17 billion to $20 billion per year by 2020.

The global biosimilars sale is predicted to reach $17 billion to $20 billion per year by 2020.

After witnessing outstanding success in our last year's conference, we are delighted to hostBiosimilars Europe 2017 - A conference that offers a rare opportunity to its participants to understand and learn from top experts in the biosimilars field and to share experiences. The conference will also provide a platform to discuss the current vital issues, regulatory issues, market assessment and commercialization and globalization.



At present the sales just in Europe is $1 billion yearly. With the entry of first biosimilar in the US market, the sales are expected to be even higher. Though biosimilars are less costly versions of the biologics, its development is much more complex, this makes its regulatory approval and acceptance by the public more difficult when compared to the generic drugs. With many leading biologics losing their patent protection by 2020; the market entry and opportunity for biosimilars are very huge. Being just 10 years old and still in its nascent stage, there is vast scope for improvisation in very stage, from biosimilar development to market approval. There are many regulatory concerns such as labeling, naming and interchangeability yet to be settled. The cost of these products and acceptance by physicians and patients is still a big challenge.



Thus, the Biosimilars Europe 2017 conference offers a rare opportunity to its participants to understand and learn from top experts in the biosimilars field and to share experiences. The conference will also provide a platform to discuss the current vital issues, regulatory issues, market assessment and commercialization and globalization.



The conference will bring together industry experts to explore the strategies to gain insight into new biosimilar development strategies, different characterization and analysis methods, clinical advancement and successful case studies.



Key Themes:

Current status of Biosimliars market

Bringing Biosimilars and Biotechnology under one roof

Monoclonal antibody Biosimilars

Commercial perspective of Biosimilars

Ethis and Biosimilars

Risk Management Strategies for Biosimilars

Challenges faced when moving towards globalization

Opportunities in emerging markets

IP issues, naming and labeling issues related to biosimilars

Partnership, new investment and business models

Challenges and opportunities for biobetters and monoclonal antibody biosimilars

Clinical trials strategies and new guidelines for biosimilar clinical trials

Benefits and concerns of interchangeable and biosubstitutes and post authorization monitoring

Bringing biosimilars closer to patients and healthcare professionals

New solutions to demonstrate similarity and different characterization methods

Who Will You Meet?



VPs, Directors, Heads, Managers, Scientific Advisors, Consultants, Senior scientists and professionals with intermediate to advance knowledge and experience in the following:

Bioanalytics

Biomanufacturing

Biopharmaceuticals

Bioprocessing

Biosimilars

Biotherapeutics

Cell Line

Clinical Immunology Development

Commercial Biologics

Drug Safety

Risk Management

International Audience

Expression Systems

Immunogenicity Testing

Market Entry

Partnering and Licensing

Patient Safety

Product Development

Protein Characterization

Scale-up Processes

Quality Assurance

Regulatory Affairs

Regulatory CMC

Who Should Attend:



Biosimilars Europe Congress 2017 attracts senior level attendees from leading pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, diagnostics, CRO and solution provider companies. Delegates includes VPs, Directors, Heads, Managers, Scientific Advisors, Consultants, Senior scientists and professionals with intermediate to advance knowledge and experience in the following:

Biosimilar Development

Global Strategy

Biologics

Medical Affairs

Patents & Intellectual Property

Biologics Development

Biosuperiors

Follow-On Biologics

Legal Affairs

Commercial Affairs and Development

Market Access

Market Entry

Clinical Development

Commercial Development

Biosimilar Analysis

Regulatory Affairs

Regulatory Compliance

Biosimilar Process Development

Portfolio Management

Strategic Planning

Strategic Marketing

Research & Development

Pharmacovigilance

"Bringing together Developers, Key Decision Makers and Solution Providers from the Global Biosimilars Market under One Roof for an ultimate knowledge sharing and networking experience"

