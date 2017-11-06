Low VOC Adhesive Market Worth 55.29 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, November 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Low VOC Adhesive Marketby Chemistry (PAE, PVA, VAE, EVA, Polyurethane, and Epoxy), End-use Industry (Paper & Packaging, Building & Construction, Woodworking), and Technology (Water-based, Hot-melt based and Reactive), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is projected to grow from USD 41.58 Billion in 2017 to USD 55.29 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.9%. The Low VOC Adhesive Market is driven by the increasing demand for these adhesives from various end-use industries such as paper & packaging, building & construction, woodworking, transportation, and consumer. The paper & packaging end-use industry accounted for the largest share of the overall Low VOC Adhesive Market in 2016. This segment has the largest share due to the extensive use of low VOC adhesives in different types of packaging such as case & carton, corrugated, and flexible.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse84 Market Data Tables and36 Figures spread through167Pages and in-depth TOC on"Low VOC Adhesive Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/low-voc-adhesive-market-168397836.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

Thepolyvinyl acetate (PVA) emulsions is expected to be the largest segment of the market during the forecast period.

Polyvinyl acetate (PVA) emulsions are widely used in the adhesive as a synthetic resin. PVA emulsions are environmentally friendly and exhibit superior properties such as waterborne nature, presence of less VOCs, and excellent adhesion to different substrates. This leads to its use in a wide variety of packaging applications such as bookbinding, paper bags, cartons, labels, foils, film, paperboard decals, wood assembly, automobile upholstery, and leather binding.

Get PDF Brochure @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=168397836

The transportation end-use industry is projected to lead the market during the forecast period.

In the transportation end-use industry, low VOC adhesives are used extensively in applications such as aircraft & aerospace and automotive. The desire to reduce weight by using thinner gauge metal and plastics has renewed interest in adhesives for bonding. The increasing government regulations around indoor air quality in passenger vehicles and stringent automotive OEM standards are driving the global demand for low VOC adhesives in the transportation end-use industry.

The water-based adhesives segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Water-based adhesives are widely used due to their low content of VOCs, excellent shear strength, flexibility, and outstanding adhesion to diverse substrates. Water-based adhesives are easy to handle and have better efficiency than other adhesives. These factors are expected to drive the demand for water-based adhesives in the market in the coming years.

The Asia-Pacific Low VOC Adhesive Market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Low VOC Adhesive Market in Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Emerging economies, such as China, India, and South Korea, and various Southeast Asian countries are attracting several global players to establish their manufacturing facilities in Asia-Pacific. These manufacturers are competing to reach an extensive customer base in countries, such as China and India to cater to the increasing demand for adhesives from the various end-use industries in these countries.

Key players profiled in the Low VOC Adhesive Market report are H.B. Fuller (U.S.), Henkel (Germany), Dow (U.S.), Sika (Switzerland), Bostik (France), 3M (U.S.), and Huntsman (U.S.).

Inquiry before Buying @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=168397836

Browse Related Reports

Adhesives & Sealants Market by Technology (Water-based, Solvent-based, Hot-Melt, Reactive), Chemistry Type (PAE, PVA, VAE, EVA, SBS, Synthetic Rubber, Polyamide, Polyurethane, Epoxy, Cyanoacrylate), Application, and Region - Global Forecasts to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/adhesive-sealants-market-421.html



Floor Adhesive Market by Type (Epoxy, Urethane, Acrylic, and Vinyl), Application (Tile & Stone, Carpet, Wood, and Laminate), Technology (Water-based, Solvent-based and Hot-melt based), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/floor-adhesive-market-37475603.html

Know More About our Knowledge Store @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets' INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/chemical

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets