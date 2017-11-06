PR Newswire
London, November 6
|The Diverse Income Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 03 November 2017, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc, managed by Miton Asset Management Limited, is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to 03 November 2017 103.26p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue101.55p per ordinary share
06 November 2017
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45