The Diverse Income Trust plc



It is announced that at the close of business on 03 November 2017, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc, managed by Miton Asset Management Limited, is:



With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:



Including current period revenue to 03 November 2017 103.26p per ordinary share



Excluding current period revenue101.55p per ordinary share







06 November 2017



Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45