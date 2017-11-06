LENEXA, KS -- (Marketwired) -- 11/06/17 -- MedZone, a leading sports medicine company, announces today its partnership with MeyerDC™, one of the nation's largest suppliers of chiropractic equipment and necessities. Now, chiropractors have access to MedZone's full product line of topical solutions for managing common aches, pains and skin irritations experienced by their patients. MedZone's signature product, PainZone is formulated to help treat patients' body tension and sore muscles through a roll-on analgesic, a perfect addition to chiropractic therapies.

"It's an honor to partner and provide our product line to MeyerDC™, a reputable leader in the health and wellness distribution industry," says CEO of MedZone, Joe Freeman. "This collaboration will enable chiropractors to care for patients in new ways, using simple and reliable topical solutions. We look forward to catering to this market, as our brand continues to establish itself across professional industries."

MedZone initially began by catering to the military and has since grown reaching professionals and patrons in many sectors including the athletic, law enforcement, medical and personal wellness industries. MedZone continues to develop the highest-grade solutions, specifically designed to meet the standards of professionals. Tapping into the chiropractic market is the most recent milestone in achieving recognition as a professionally trusted brand.

About MedZone

Founded in 2001, by a certified athletic trainer, MedZone was originally made for the military, but is now used widely by professional/collegiate athletes and fitness enthusiasts at all levels. For the last 16 years, MedZone has specialized in developing topical OTC products for the prevention, treatment and management of chafing, aches, pains, minor burns, blisters and other minor ailments related to daily activity, work, sports, and exercise. MedZone's products, ChafeZone, PainZone, BurnZone, BlisterZone, and Wound Wash Zone are all manufactured in a FDA regulated facility to ensure the highest quality. Today, MedZone is committed to making EveryBODY Feel Better - whether you chafe, ache, blister, or burn, MedZone offers a product that can help regardless of your level of competition. For more information on MedZone, visit www.medzonecorp.com.

About MeyerDC™

MeyerDC is a family-owned American supplier of chiropractic products, dedicated to serving the professional market exclusively. Since our founding in 1948, we've supported DC's across the country - not only by providing the largest selection of chiropractic products and equipment, creating operational efficiencies, reducing overall spend and helping improve patient outcomes, but by advocating for the chiropractic industry and its holistic approach to health and wellness. MeyerDC is the official distributor of the American Chiropractic Association, and our dedicated business development managers and customer service team - the most knowledgeable in the industry - are always ready to help DC's select the product and equipment that best fit their practices. Professionals can find us at www.meyerdc.com

Media Contact:

Kaleigh DeHart

Uproar PR for MedZone

Email Contact

321.236.0102



