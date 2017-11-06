Teleperformance also ranks 4th overall on the overall BPS* Top 50

Regulatory News:

Teleperformance (Paris:RCF), the worldwide leader in omnichannel customer experience management, today announced the company was named to the Everest Group BPS* Top 50 global list of the fifty largest third-party Business Process Services providers. For the second consecutive year, Teleperformance ranked first globally as a company specializing in contact center operations and fourth among all BPS companies.

Everest Group publishes this list annually, based on the prior calendar year's BPS revenues, as a reference point to help identify the industry's largest service providers, their growth, and coverage across geography, domain and buyer size. It also allows service providers to compare themselves against others in the $150 billion BPS industry.

"This year's list is particularly interesting in the backdrop of a fundamental shift we see playing out in the marketplace moving from an arbitrage first to a digital first model," said Rajesh Ranjan, Partner, Everest Group. "Companies on our BPS Top 50 list, and particularly those at the top year-over-year like Teleperformance has been, are an early indication of who is able to navigate this more successfully than others."

Daniel Julien, Chairman and Global CEO, Teleperformance Group, said:"As the Everest Group Top 50 BPS List shows, we are once again the global leader in omnichannel customer experience management thanks to the ongoing trust of our clients all around the world. This global client confidence in Teleperformance is based on our ability to consistently deliver strong tangible results over decades of constantly evolving business conditions, technology advancements and increasing customer expectations. We are totally committed to our clients and serving as the preferred personal link between brands and their customers."

*BPS: Business Process Services

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE

Teleperformance (RCF ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: ROCH.PA Bloomberg: RCF FP), the worldwide leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, serves companies and administrations around the world, with customer care, technical support, customer acquisition (Core Services), as well as with online interpreting solutions, visa application management services, data analysis and debt collection programs (Specialized Services). In 2016, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €3,649 million (US$4,050 million, based on €1 $1.11).

The Group operates 163,000 computerized workstations, with 217,000 employees across 340 contact centers in 74 countries and serving 160 markets. It manages programs in 265 languages and dialects on behalf of major international companies operating in a wide variety of industries.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC Large 60, CAC Next 20, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600 and SBF 120. They also have been included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index since December 2015, with regard to the Group's performance in corporate responsibility.

For more information: www.teleperformance.com

Follow us: Twitter @teleperformance

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171106005869/en/

Contacts:

TELEPERFORMANCE

PRESS RELATIONS

MARK PFEIFFER

Phone: + 1 801-257-5811

mark.pfeiffer@teleperformance.com

or

INVESTOR RELATIONS

QUY NGUYEN-NGOC

SVETLANA SAVIN

Phone: +33 1 53 83 59 87/59 15

investor@teleperformance.com