Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2017) - Commander Resources Ltd. (TSXV: CMD) ("Commander") is pleased to report that K2 Gold Corp. ("K2") has provided exploration results from its 2017 work program on Commander's Flume Gold Property in Yukon, Canada. K2 is earning a 100% interest in the property as outlined further below.

In 2017, K2 collected 398 soil samples and 63 rock grab samples. Soil sampling in the northern section of the property confirmed an Au-in-soil anomaly approximately 1.2 km by 3 km in size with values up to 247 ppb Au (15% of soil samples were greater than 25 ppb Au). A new Au-in-Soil anomaly was also outlined in the south-eastern portion of the property marked by values up to 68 ppb Au (8% of soil samples were greater than 25 ppb Au). In addition, rock grab prospecting in the south-central portion of Flume, in the area of historical exploratory drilling, yielded assays up to 4.76 g/t within variably silicified, carbonate altered and mineralized metasedimentary rocks (22% of rock samples were greater than 0.5 g/t Au). Note that grab samples are selective by nature and values reported may not be representative of mineralized zones.

As announced on March 16, 2017, K2 may earn a 100% interest. To earn an initial 60% interest, K2 must spend $2 million in exploration, make cash payments totaling $400,000, and issue 1,000,000 shares to Commander. K2 will have the right to earn a further 40% (total 100%) in the property over the 3 years following the 60% earn-in by making an additional $3 million in expenditures and making additional cash payments of $250,000 and issuance of a further 2 million shares to Commander. If K2 has acquired 100% interest the Company and announces a decision to commence production, it will pay Commander a balloon payment of either $10 million cash or $5 million cash and $5 million value in shares of K2. Commander retains a 1% net smelter royalty (NSR).

Originally staked by Phelps Dodge in 1999, successive groups have since spent approximately C$3.5 million exploring the Flume property. This work has outlined a large 10 km by 3 km gold and arsenic soil anomaly covering the headwaters of Ten Mile and Sestak Creeks, both historical Placer Gold producers. Recent work by Ryan Gold in 2012 included nine widely spaced diamond drill holes that successfully intercepted broad shear zones with anomalous gold values in the plus 50 ppb range with local higher values in narrow widths including 2.25 g/t over 1 metre and 5.76 g/t over 2 metres. (see Ryan Gold press release dated November 6, 2012, filed on Sedar).

R. Allan Doherty, P.Geo., a Qualified Person, in accordance with NI 43-101 is responsible for the technical content of this press release on behalf of K2. Robert Cameron, P. Geo. is a qualified person within the context of NI 43-101, and has read and takes responsibility for the technical aspects of this release.

