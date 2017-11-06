Global Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Markets Research Report 2017

DUBLIN, November 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) market is expected to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2025

The magnitude of the global target diseases, such as kidney diseases, and diabetes, is immense, with millions of new cases registered every year. This in turn is anticipated to boost the usage of CRRT treatment procedure.

Increasing incidence of volume overload, uremia, and hyperkalemia is increasing the application of renal replacement therapy, thereby boosting the overall growth of the market. For individuals suffering from acute kidney injury and severe multi-organ dysfunction, CRRT can prove to be beneficial when started early to maintain metabolic and volume homeostasis. In addition, CRRT prevents further worsening and development of symptoms and signs of renal failure.



Further Key Findings from the Study Suggest:

The market study suggests that consumables segment dominated the overall market in 2016. The factors triggering the growth the segment are increasing application of hemofilters, fluids, charcoal filters and others consumables in CRRT

Moreover, constant repeat purchase of consumables due to their one-time use is adding up to the revenue generation for the segment

Amongst the modality segments, continuous venovenous hemofiltration (CVVH) occupied the largest share in 2016. Increasing incidence of fluid overload cases which is frequently found in acute kidney injury patients in critical care units, would boost growth of CVVH market.

The continuous venovenous hemodiafiltration (CVVHDF) segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. CVVHDF is associated with improved survival rate when compared to other CRRT modalities due to combination of principles of diffusion and convection, i.e., hemofiltration and hemodialysis using a highly efficient hemodiafilter to remove both solute and fluid.

North America accounted for the largest share in 2016, due to increasing prevalence of kidney disorders, and congestive heart failure in the region.

. Asia Pacific is expected to foresee significant growth during the forecast period. The high-unmet medical needs pertaining to the target disease segment, such as diabetes, hypertension, and chronic kidney disease, coupled with constantly improving healthcare expenditure in the region are some of the key factors attributing to market growth

is expected to foresee significant growth during the forecast period. The high-unmet medical needs pertaining to the target disease segment, such as diabetes, hypertension, and chronic kidney disease, coupled with constantly improving healthcare expenditure in the region are some of the key factors attributing to market growth Some of the major companies operating in this market are B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International, Inc., Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Asahi Kasei Corporation, NIPRO Corporation, Toray Medical Co., Ltd, NxStage Medical, Inc., Medtronic plc, and others.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Research Methodology



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market Variables, Trends & Scope



Chapter 4 Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 5 Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market: Modality Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 6 Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Product & Modality



Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape



Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International, Inc.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Asahi Kasei Corporation

NIPRO Corporation

Toray Medical Co., Ltd.

NxStage Medical, Inc.

Medtronic plc

