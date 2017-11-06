International law firm Dorsey Whitney announced today that it continues to receive recognition in the U.K. market, with two of its core practices and six individual attorneys ranked or recognised by Chambers Partners in its recently released annual survey, Chambers UK 2018

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171106006077/en/

Dorsey Whitney announced today that it continues to receive recognition in the U.K. market by Chambers Partners in its recently released annual survey, Chambers UK 2018. (Graphic: Chambers Partners)

Dorsey has retained its Chambers UK 2017 rankings in the following two practice areas:

Corporate/M&A: Lower Mid-Market Band 2

Capital Markets: AIM Band 4

In addition, six Dorsey lawyers are recognised in their respective practice areas, as follows:

Corporate/M&A (Mid-Market) Mark Taylor Band 3 Kate Francis Band 4 Max Beazley Up and Coming



Private Equity (VC) Frances Doherty Band 4

Private Equity (Buyouts) Fabrizio Carpanini Band 5 (also ranked in Chambers Global

Tax Michael Cashman Band 4 (also ranked in Chambers Global and Chambers Europe



Chambers surveys and interviews clients and lawyers across the globe to determine which firms and attorneys are considered leaders in their field. Rankings assess key qualities in the legal field, including technical legal ability, professional conduct, client service, commercial astuteness, diligence and commitment.

About Dorsey Whitney LLP

Clients have relied on Dorsey since 1912 as a valued business partner. With locations across the United States and in Canada, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, Dorsey provides an integrated, proactive approach to its clients' legal and business needs. Dorsey represents a number of the world's most successful companies from a wide range of industries, including leaders in the banking, energy, food and agribusiness, health care, mining and natural resources, and public-private project development sectors, as well as major non-profit and government entities.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171106006077/en/

Contacts:

Dorsey Whitney

Jeri Longtin-Kloss, +1 612-492-5315

longtin.kloss.jeri@dorsey.com