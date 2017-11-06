BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Statement re submission of documents

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082)

Submission of Documents





BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc

Report & Accounts for the half year ended 31 August 2017



A copyof the Half Yearly Report & Accounts for the half year ended 31 August 2017 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.hemscott.com/nsm.do.

Sarah Beynsberger

for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 2639

6November 2017