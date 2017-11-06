BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Statement re submission of documents

PR Newswire
London, November 6
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082)
Submission of Documents
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc
Report & Accounts for the half year ended 31 August 2017
A copyof the Half Yearly Report & Accounts for the half year ended 31 August 2017 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.hemscott.com/nsm.do.
Sarah Beynsberger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 2639
6November 2017