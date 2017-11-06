sprite-preloader
06.11.2017 | 18:03
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Statement re submission of documents

PR Newswire
London, November 6

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082)

Submission of Documents



BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc

Report & Accounts for the half year ended 31 August 2017

A copyof the Half Yearly Report & Accounts for the half year ended 31 August 2017 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.hemscott.com/nsm.do.

Sarah Beynsberger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 2639

6November 2017


