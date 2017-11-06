Private Equity Holding AG / Half-Year Report as of September 30, 2017 . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Half-Year Report as of September 30, 2017

Zug, November 6, 2017

Private Equity Holding AG (PEH) has published the half-year report as of September 30, 2017. PEH reports a comprehensive loss of EUR 2.3 million for the first six months of the financial year 2017/2018. As of September 30, 2017, the net asset value per share (NAV) stood at EUR 75.59 (CHF 86.57). This represents an increase of 2.3% in CHF since March 31, 2017, taking into account the distribution of CHF 3.00 per share; in EUR the NAV was down 1.1% (adjusted for the dividend).

Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN) offers investors the opportunity to invest, within a simple legal and tax optimised structure, in a broadly diversified and professionally managed private equity portfolio.

For further information, please contact:

Lara Jud, Investor Relations, lara.jud@peh.ch, phone +41 41 726 79 80, http://www.peh.ch

PEH Half Year Report 2017 (http://hugin.info/130308/R/2147460/823567.pdf)

