sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 06.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 566 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

66,15 Euro		+1,009
+1,55 %
WKN: 906781 ISIN: CH0006089921 Ticker-Symbol: PEQ 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PRIVATE EQUITY HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PRIVATE EQUITY HOLDING AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
06.11.2017 | 18:04
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Private Equity Holding AG: Half-Year Report as of September 30, 2017

Private Equity Holding AG / Half-Year Report as of September 30, 2017 . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Half-Year Report as of September 30, 2017

Zug, November 6, 2017

Private Equity Holding AG (PEH) has published the half-year report as of September 30, 2017. PEH reports a comprehensive loss of EUR 2.3 million for the first six months of the financial year 2017/2018. As of September 30, 2017, the net asset value per share (NAV) stood at EUR 75.59 (CHF 86.57). This represents an increase of 2.3% in CHF since March 31, 2017, taking into account the distribution of CHF 3.00 per share; in EUR the NAV was down 1.1% (adjusted for the dividend).

***

Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN) offers investors the opportunity to invest, within a simple legal and tax optimised structure, in a broadly diversified and professionally managed private equity portfolio.

For further information, please contact:

Lara Jud, Investor Relations, lara.jud@peh.ch, phone +41 41 726 79 80, http://www.peh.ch

PEH Half Year Report 2017 (http://hugin.info/130308/R/2147460/823567.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Private Equity Holding AG via Globenewswire

--- End of Message ---

Private Equity Holding AG
Innere Güterstrasse 4 Zug Switzerland

WKN: 906781;ISIN: CH0006089921;



© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)