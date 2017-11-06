KBC Groep: KBC Group: Publication of a transparency notification received by KBC Group NV

Press release

Outside trading hours - Regulated information*

Brussels, 6 November 2017, 18 h

Publication of a transparency notification received by KBC Group NV

(art. 14, 1st section of the Act of 2 May 2007 concerning the disclosure of significant participations)

Summary of the notification

KBC Group NV has received transparency notifications dd. 26 and 27 October 2017, respectively, which state that BlackRock Inc. has crossed the reporting threshold of 5% (in voting rights) first upwards and then downwards.

Content of the notification

The notifications contain following information:

Reason for the notifications: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Notification by: BlackRock Inc.

Persons subject to the notification requirement: see annex 1

Date on which the threshold is crossed: 24 and 25 October 2017

Threshold that is crossed: 5% (24 October: upwards; 25 October: downwards)

(KBC Group's Articles of Association set a notification threshold of 3% of the total number of voting rights. In addition, the legal thresholds of 5% or any multiple thereof also apply)

Denominator (number of shares KBC Group NV): 418 372 082

Notified details: see annex 1

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:

See "11: Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held" in the PDF-file on www.kbc.com (see below).

The relevant notification is available at www.kbc.com > Investor relations > Shareholder information > Shareholder structure.

For more information, please contact:

Wim Allegaert, General Manager, Investor Relations, KBC Group

Tel + 32 2 429 50 51 - E-mail: wim.allegaert@kbc.be (mailto:wim.allegaert@kbc.be)

Viviane Huybrecht, General Manager, Corporate Communication/Spokesperson, KBC Group

Tel + 32 2 429 85 45 - E-mail: pressofficekbc@kbc.be (mailto:pressofficekbc@kbc.be)

* This press release contains information provided in compliance with European transparency legislation for listed companies. KBC Group NV is listed at NYSE Brussels.

KBC Group NV

Havenlaan 2 - 1080 Brussels

Viviane Huybrecht

General Manager, Corporate

Communication/

Spokesperson

Tel. + 32 2 429 85 45

Press Office

Tel. + 32 2 429 65 01

Tel. + 32 2 429 29 15

Fax + 32 2 429 81 60

E-mail:pressofficekbc@kbc.be (mailto:pressofficekbc@kbc.be)

KBC press releases are available at www.kbc.com or can be obtained by sending an e-mail to pressofficekbc@kbc.be (mailto:pressofficekbc@kbc.be)

Check this document's authenticity at www.kbc.com/en/authenticity .

Follow us on www.twitter.com/kbc_group (http://www.twitter.com/kbc_group)

Full press release in annex

20171106_Press release_transparency_Blackrock (http://hugin.info/133947/R/2147530/823627.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: KBC Groep via Globenewswire

