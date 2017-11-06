National Crowdfunding Association of Canada: How to Take Advantage of the New Trends in Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, and Financial Technology

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2017 / In just 3 weeks time, on November 28, the 3rd VanFUNDING 2017 (VF2017) takes place in downtown Vancouver at the Morris Wosk Centre for Advanced Dialogue, an immersive financial innovation forum and premiere hackathon dedicated to connecting people looking for leading education, funding, investment opportunities, and partnerships within the financial tech sector.

Hosted by the National Crowdfunding Association of Canada in partnership with Raymond James, Gowling WLG, and Blockchain Intelligence Group, VanFUNDING is back for the third year. This year's theme is "Financing Infrastructure Eruption - Going Mainstream" and features:

Nov. 27: Pre-event networking on November 27 from 5:30 - 8:00pm at the Diamond Cocktail Lounge

Nov. 28: First ever BC "Regtech Sandbox Hackathon" co-hosted by the BC Securities Commission, with $20,000 value of cash and prizes for winners on November 28

Nov. 28: Full-day interactive conference including keynotes, panel discussions, workshops, and a facilitated Town Hall on November 28

VanFUNDING showcases an amazing lineup of speakers from leading blockchain, fintech, and cryptocurrency experts from Raymond James, Gowling WLG, Blockchain Intelligence Group, Launch Academy, Robocoder, Sweetbridge, Responsive.AI, Katipult, LendingLoop, Blocksale, NewsBTC, PrivacyShell, RightMesh, Digital Futures, Frontfundr, Venture Law, Grow VC Group, Pegasus Fintech, and many more, with 40+ speakers / 30 sessions discussing ground-breaking topics such as:

2017 Fintech Disruption and the Future of Money

The Explosive Nature of Bitcoin and Investing in Crypto Assets

The ICO Revolution and Global Token Economy

The Potential of Distributed Ledger Technologies to De-risk Unsecured Loans (for the masses)

GOING MAINSTREAM: Scaling Opportunities & Challenges of Global Finance: Blockchain, Regtech, AI, Crypto, P2P, and Fintech

How to spot a fraudulent ICO

SAFTs, do they protect investors or entrepreneurs?

Workshop: Public Initial Blockchain Offering (PIBCO) - The process and benefits for your business

Best Practices of Raising Capital Online

Why the Benefits of Fintech Partnerships May Outweigh Competing

Regulatory Perspectives: Can Canada Unlock its Blockchain and Fintech Potential?

Regulation of Tokens Offerings and the Value of Self-regulating Code of Conduct

Transacting in a Global Digital World: What P2P Technology Can do for Humanity

VF2017 is a not-to-be-missed BLOCKCHAIN and FINTECH FUNDING conference that pushes boundaries to discuss the latest developments, educate, inspire, and connect leading innovators, entrepreneurs, investors, service providers, thought leaders, and policy makers in the quickly emerging sectors of fintech, P2P, crowdfinance, blockchain ICOs, digital currencies, and alternative finance. Learn more at: vanfundingconf.ca.

Early Bird Rates Expire NOV 8 (Save 30%): Get a Discounted Ticket Now

The National Crowdfunding Association of Canada (NCFA Canada) is a cross-Canada non-profit actively engaged with both investment and social crowdfunding, blockchain ICO, alternative finance, fintech, P2P and online investing stakeholders across the country. NCFA Canada provides education, research, leadership, support, and networking opportunities to over 1600+ members and works closely with industry, government, academia, community and eco-system partners and affiliates to create a vibrant and innovative online financing industry in Canada. Learn more About Us or visit www.ncfacanada.org.

