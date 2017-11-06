Barceló Maya Grand Resort To Host a Traditional Thanksgiving Day (and Night)

RIO DE JANEIRO, November 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The hotel resort Barceló Maya Grand Resort will celebrate Thanksgiving with turkey and music surrounded by paradisiacal beaches

Barceló Maya Grand Resort will host a remarkable night on the 23rd of November. For Thanksgiving, the Caribbean resort will offer a multitude of activities.

Thanksgiving Day originated as a Harvest Festival.Today, families and groups of friends gather at the table to have a succulent dinner with Thanksgiving turkey as the main course.

To make this day unforgettable at Barceló Maya Grand Resort, the resort will offer activities beginning at 4 p.m. with a toast and music. In the evening, turkey dinner will be preceded by a welcome cocktail animated by dancers, Orchesta Barceló and a special guest. After the dinner, the party will last until the end of the night with activities such as a beer contest, drawings and presentsfor gueses at Barceló Maya Grand Resort.

The22 restaurants that the hotel offers to the most exquisite palates, the discos and all its recreational facilities, will be open to the public during the Thanksgiving celebrations.

