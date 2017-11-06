Global $1.32 Bn Activated Alumina Market to 2025

DUBLIN, November 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Activated alumina Market Analysis, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global activated alumina market is estimated to reach a market size of USD 1,320.2 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.4%, driven primarily by the increasing use of the product as adsorbents and catalysts in the water treatment and oil & gas industries respectively



Increasing demand from key end-use industries, including water treatment and oil & gas, is a key factor driving the growth of activated alumina market growth. In addition, robust growth of the healthcare industry in North America is further fueling the demand over the forecast period.



Activated alumina is a highly porous substance that exhibits tremendous surface area and is used in various end-use industries. The key applications of the product include catalyst, desiccant, fluoride adsorbent, and bio ceramics. The industry is mainly driven by the demand from the water treatment segment due to its ability to be used as an adsorbent for the effective removal of fluoride and other impurities from water. Different types of activated alumina are used in the different application segments depending upon the requirement of the products.



In terms of revenue, water treatment accounted for the largest share of industry revenues in in 2016, and is anticipated to continue its dominance with a growth rate of 6.2% over the forecast period. Increasing need for waste water and drinking water treatment is expected to drive the growth. The supportive government policies for water treatment are also expected to have positive impacts on the overall segment growth.



The demand for the product is expected to be driven primarily by the end-use industries in Asia Pacific region. Key countries such as China and India have been witnessing significant industrial growth, thereby resulting in the need of effective waste water treatment infrastructure in compliance with existing government regulations and policies. In addition, the increasing population and limited availability of clean drinking water in several parts of the globe have resulted in strong measures by governments to enhance water treatment operations.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Among applications, the fluoride adsorbent segment dominated the industry, accounting for around 30% of the overall industry revenues in 2016. The dominance of this segment is expected to continue during the forecast period, owing to the rapid growth of the water treatment industry, where application of activated alumina as fluoride adsorbent is significant.

The water treatment end-use segment is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period, projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2%, driven by supportive government policies and increasing investments in water treatment infrastructure for increasing the access to clean and safe water for domestic as well as industrial functions.

The Asia Pacific region dominated the overall industry revenues in 2016, and is projected to witness growth to the tune of 6.2% during the forecast period. This growth can be primarily attributed to the growing demand for clean water sources, for catering to the needs of the rapidly growing population as well as industrial sectors in the region.

Key players in the industry focus primarily on acquisitions of smaller companies to strengthen their portfolios and positions in the global market. For instance, in January 2017, Axens SA acquired shares of Heurtey Petrochem S.A. with the objective of enhancing their competitive position in the industry.

