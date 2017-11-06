LONDON, ENGLAND -- (Marketwired) -- 11/06/17 -- World Finance magazine has given SaudiMed Investment Company, Bankmed's investment banking arm in Saudi Arabia, the Best Investment Bank Award in the Kingdom for 2017. The award is a testament to SaudiMed's strong and proactive understanding of their clients' corporate finance needs and long-term objectives.

World Finance magazine selects the most deserving in each of its award categories, celebrating achievement, innovation and brilliance across the globe since 2007.

SaudiMed is a MENA-focused boutique investment bank offering Corporate Finance Advisory, Structured Finance and Investment Fund Management services. SaudiMed was incorporated as a closed joint stock company in December 2007 and is regulated by the Saudi Capital Market Authority (CMA).

The World Finance Best Investment Bank award recognises SaudiMed's milestones, which have been achieved through the continuous growth of the company's three principal lines of business. The award also attests to SaudiMed's steadily growing footprint in Saudi Arabia and the wider region.

During 2017, SaudiMed continued to manage one of the largest real estate development funds in the Kingdom, all the while growing its transaction volume. This was achieved through its carefully selected strategic relationships with well-established international asset managers, which enabled SaudiMed to exclusively sell its products throughout Saudi Arabia.

SaudiMed also continued to lead efforts in creating a more robust regulatory framework for greater business securitisation in the Kingdom by executing the first of its kind asset-backed securitisation mandate.

The award highlights such successes that SaudiMed has enjoyed throughout the past year, particularly in terms of its sustained growth and ongoing commitment to help clients navigate through a complex business landscape.

World News Media is a leading publisher of quality financial and business magazines, which enjoys a global distribution network that includes subscriber lists of prominent decision-makers around the world.

