Ethylene Copolymers Market Analysis By Application, By End-use, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025

The global ethylene copolymers market is expected to be valued at USD 67.02 billion by 2025

Increasing demand from packaging industry is anticipated to favor market growth in the coming years.

In terms of revenue, ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) product type segment dominated the market in 2016 and is anticipated to ascend at a CAGR of 6.9% over the next eight years. In the packaging industry, EVA is widely used as shrinkage film as it contains a higher percentage of anti-blocking additives as compared to polyethylene. It also has the capability to provide low-temperature hot sealing, that enables energy savings and fast packaging speed, which is, in turn, expected to fuel market growth over the forecast period. Thus, the segment is anticipated to ascend at a steady CAGR over the next eight years.

The raw materials utilized for the manufacturing of ethylene copolymers are governed by various organizations such as Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). These organizations have also set various quality standards for the raw materials and end products manufactured from ethylene. EPA has levied strict regulations to encourage the production of environment-friendly products, such as ethylene oxide, from ethylene.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to ascend at the highest growth rate over the forecast period. Rising demand from the packaging industry, in emerging economies such as India and China, is expected to drive the market in the coming years. The Asia Pacific region is characterized by rising awareness regarding various applications of ethylene copolymers.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Ethylene Copolymers Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1 Market segmentation and scope

3.2 Penetration & growth prospect mapping

3.3 Value chain analysis

3.4 Market dynamics

3.5 Market driver analysis

3.5.1 Ethylene Copolymers - Key market driver impact

3.5.1.1 Growing automotive industry

3.5.1.2 Increasing demand for packaging

3.5.2 Ethylene Copolymers - Key market restraints impact

3.5.2.1 Volatility in raw material prices

Chapter 4 Ethylene Copolymers Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Market share by application, 2014 & 2025

4.2 Hot- melt adhesives

4.3 Asphalt Modification

4.4 Thermo adhesive films

Chapter 5 Ethylene Copolymers Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Market share by type, 2014 & 2025

5.2 Ethylene -vinyl acetate

5.3 Ethylene ethyl acrylate

5.4 Ethylene butyl acrylate

5.5 Ethylene propylene

Chapter 6 Ethylene Copolymers Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Market share by end-use, 2014 & 2025

6.2 Packaging

6.3 Building & Construction

6.4 Automotive

6.5 Textiles

Chapter 7 Ethylene Copolymers Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Vendor Landscape

8.2 Competitive Environment

8.3 Strategy Framework

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

DuPont

Celanese Corporation

The Dow Chemical Company

BASF SE

Sipchem

USI Corporation

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Wacker Chemie AG

ExxoMobil Chemicals

Lanxess

