Technavio's latest report on the global pressure sensor dies marketprovides an analysis on the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171106006118/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global pressure sensor dies market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The pressure sensor dies market is driven by increased focus on vehicle safety, convenience, reduced emissions, and a comfortable travel experience. To achieve this, the automotive segment requires smarter systems of sensing applications. This will drive the market for pressure sensor dies, which when integrated with normal pressure sensor will enhance their sensing capabilities.

Jujhar Singh, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on the sensors sector, says, "Automotive manufacturers always faced a challenge of working with very low margins. Fresh challenges are posed by the factors associated with enhancing safety and performance efficiency, while curbing emissions to gain a competitive edge. Such issues apply to the mid-end or high-end passenger cars segment and will be applicable to the entry-level passenger cars segment during the forecast period."

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

The top three emerging trends driving the global pressure sensor dies marketaccording to Technavio research analysts are:

Growing acceptance of smart sensors and sensor fusion technology

Growing popularity of MEMS and NEMS-based technology

Emergence of wearables

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Growing acceptance of smart sensors and sensor fusion technology

Sensors have evolved exponentially in the recent years. Since 2012, smart sensors have received widespread adoption in the automotive industry. A smart sensor is a sensor that houses an IC to process the data received as input from its surroundings. Smart sensors provide more accurate and reliable readings owing to compensation provided for differential environmental factors.

"The data processed by a smart sensor is assigned a unique identifier that can then be transmitted via the internet or other similar networks. Currently, a wireless sensor and actuator network protocol is used to disseminate data across the network. In order to achieve this, smart sensing elements like sensor dies will play a pivotal role in order to enhance the sensing capability of the sensor," according to Jujhar

Growing popularity of MEMS and NEMS-based technology

MEMS technology involves the development of mechanical and electromechanical components using microfabrication technique. The physical dimensions of these devices can vary from one micron to a few millimeters, and the structure can vary from simple to relatively complex moving parts. They are also called microsystem technology or micromachined device.

The MEMS IC comprises four components: micro sensors, micro actuators, micro-electronics, and micro structures. Micro sensors and micro actuators are the most important components of MEMS. Micro sensors are used to measure a mechanical signal and convert it into an electrical signal.

Emergence of wearables

Wearable tech is a mobile technology that enables a device attached to a body part to monitor daily activities, besides providing communication services. These devices are smart watches, electronic tags, smart glasses such as Google Glass, smart fabrics, heart-rate monitors, and fitness-tracking gadgets like FitBit Surge, Basis Peak, Garmin Vivoactive, and Mio Fuse.

Industry experts had projected that 2016 would be a year of wearables. The technology is set to gain significant momentum with several vendors across industries venturing into the area. Wearable technology is expected to gain mainstream acceptance during the forecast period, thus leading to the growth of the global pressure sensor dies market for consumer applications.

The key vendors are as follows:

Hebei MT Microsystems

Murata Manufacturing

Sensonor

TDK

Browse Related Reports:

Global Hyperspectral Remote Sensing Market 2017-2021

Global Intruder Detection Devices Market 2017-2021

Global Distributed Fiber Optic Sensing Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171106006118/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com