Eurofins Scientific (ERF FP, unrated), a global leader in bioanalytical testing, announces that it has successfully raised EUR 400m in its latest Euro hybrid bond public issuance to further strengthen its balance sheet. The transaction was well received and more than 8x times over-subscribed.

This new series of bonds has no specified maturity, and is accounted for as 100% equity according to international financial reporting standards (IFRS). It is callable at par by Eurofins on the 8th year (Perp NC8, first call date in November 2025) and is structured for optimum equity qualification by rating agencies should the company opt for a credit rating in the next 3 years. It will bear a fixed annual coupon of 3.25% for the first 8 years, the lowest ever hybrid bond coupon achieved by Eurofins.

Eurofins intends to use the proceeds of this new issuance for general corporate purposes, including the funding of growth opportunities beyond its EUR 4bn revenues objectives for 2019.

Comment from Dr. Gilles Martin, Eurofins CEO: The successful issuance of our new EUR 400m hybrid capital instrument, in combination with the successful EUR 299m equity raise announced on October 31st 2017, have significantly strengthened Eurofins' balance sheet and will allow the Group to continue to respond swiftly to attractive M&A opportunities above and beyond those contemplated as part of its EUR 4bn revenue objective for 2019."

BNP Paribas, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, HSBC and UniCredit acted as Global Coordinators and together with BayernLB and Danske Bank, as active Joint Lead Managers for the transaction. Settlement date is on the 13th of November, 2017, and the first call date for the instrument is on the 13th of November, 2025.

The bonds will be listed from their issue date (13th November 2017) on the regulated market of the Luxembourg stock exchange (ISIN XS1716945586). The bonds are not registered under the US Securities Act of 1933 as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in (i) the United States (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) unless registered under the Securities Act or pursuant to an exemption from such registration nor (ii) in any other jurisdiction where it is unlawful to do so.

Eurofins a global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins Scientific through its subsidiaries (hereinafter sometimes "Eurofins" or "the Group") believes it is the world leader in food, environment and pharmaceutical products testing and that it is also one of the global independent market leaders in certain testing and laboratory services for agroscience, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. In addition, Eurofins is one of the key emerging players in specialty clinical diagnostic testing in Europe and the USA. With over 30,000 staff in 400 laboratories across 41 countries, Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 150,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for innovative clinical diagnostic. The Group objective is to provide its customers with high-quality services, accurate results on time and expert advice by its highly qualified staff.

Eurofins is committed to pursuing its dynamic growth strategy by expanding both its technology portfolio and its geographic reach. Through R&D and acquisitions, the Group draws on the latest developments in the field of biotechnology and analytical chemistry to offer its clients unique analytical solutions and the most comprehensive range of testing methods.

As one of the most innovative and quality oriented international players in its industry, Eurofins is ideally positioned to support its clients' increasingly stringent quality and safety standards and the expanding demands of regulatory authorities around the world.

The shares of Eurofins Scientific are listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN FR0000038259, Reuters EUFI.PA, Bloomberg ERF FP).

