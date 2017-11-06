Global $18.8 Billion Curing Adhesives Market to 2025

DUBLIN, November 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Curing Adhesives Market Analysis By Product, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global curing adhesives market is expected to reach USD 18.8 billion by 2025

The industry is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period owing to rising applications in automotive and construction industry to cater consumer demand for diverse product features.

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Office of Air Quality Planning and Standards provides various standards and acts for environmental protection against the use of harmful synthetic chemical while manufacturing these products.



Acrylate resin was the leading raw material segment with over 30% share of the overall market volume in 2016. Acrylate resin are preferred in UV curing adhesives owing to the ability of product for humid and water resistance coupled with good resistance impact strength. Ideal bonding properties of UV cure agents used in glassware, glass furniture, and clear plastic, has contributed towards higher demand of UV curative bonding agents in medical and optical devices over the past few years.



Polyurethane emerged as second largest resin segment accounting for a revenue share of over 22% in 2016. It holds added advantage over other conventional counterparts such as epoxy adhesives since they can be set in high moisture conditions. Growing automotive and construction industries in countries such as China, India, and Germany is expected to provide an opportunity for curative bonding agents over the next eight years.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

The global curing adhesive demand was over 1.9 million tons in 2016 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2017 to 2025

Moisture curing bonding agents was the largest product segment in 2016, owing to the high product demand in construction sector

Electronics & electrical end-use sector is expected to witness the highest growth for curing adhesives over the next few years, owing to ongoing technological innovation and advancement, and is expected to account for 20.6% of revenue share by 2025

Asia Pacific emerged as the largest and fastest growing regional market with an estimated CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period. High production capacities for automotive, and electronic sectors in Asia Pacific has led to the enhancement of curing adhesives demand over the past few years.

emerged as the largest and fastest growing regional market with an estimated CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period. High production capacities for automotive, and electronic sectors in has led to the enhancement of curing adhesives demand over the past few years. The European market is estimated to witness moderate CAGR of 7.2% in terms of revenue growth over the forecast period.

The major players operating in the curing adhesives market comprise H.B. Fuller , Henkel Adhesives, Dow Corning, 3M Company, Bostik, Sika AG, and Dymax Corporation. The market players are majorly focusing on the strategy of integration with raw material supplier or distributors to enhance the supply chain efficiency



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Curing Adhesives Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1 Market segmentation

3.2 Market size and growth prospects

3.3 Curing adhesives value chain analysis

3.3.1 Curing adhesives - Supplier landscape

3.4 Raw material trends

3.4.1 Epoxy

3.4.2 Polyurethane

3.4.3 Acrylate

3.4.4 Silicone

3.5 Regulatory framework

3.6 Market dynamics

3.6.1 Market driver analysis

3.6.1.1 Increasing demand from major end-use industries

3.6.1.2 Curing technology advancement and innovation

3.6.2 Market restraint analysis

3.6.2.1 Volatile raw material price



Chapter 4 Curing Adhesives Market: Resin Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Global curing adhesives market share by resin, 2014 - 2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.2 Epoxy resin

4.3 Polyurethane resin

4.4 Acrylate resin

4.5 Silicone resin

4.6 Other resin



Chapter 5 Curing Adhesives Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Textile curing adhesives market share by product, 2016 & 2025

5.2 UV curing adhesives

5.3 Moisture curing adhesives

5.4 Thermal curing adhesives



Chapter 6 Curing Adhesives Market: End-Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Curing adhesives market share by end-use, 2016 & 2025

6.2 Automotive

6.3 Construction

6.4 Electronics & electrical

6.5 Wood working

6.6 Medical

6.7 Others



Chapter 7 Curing Adhesives Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape



H.B. Fuller

Henkel AG & Company, KGaA

DELO Industrial Adhesives

Dymax Corporation

Bostik

Selleys

3M Company

Sika AG

Dow Corning

Tosoh Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wn83sf/curing_adhesives



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716