Aben Resources Ltd: Aben Drills 21.5 g/t Au, 28.5 g/t Ag & 3.1% Cu over 6 metres in a Newly Discovered Gold Bearing Zone at Forrest Kerr Project in BC's Golden Triangle

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 06, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:ABN) (OTCBB:ABNAF) (Frankfurt:E2L2) (the "Company") is pleased to provide results for the final five drill holes (FK17-05 to 09) from the 2017 Phase-one drill program at the Forrest Kerr Gold Project located within the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. The latest drill results continue to reveal the near-surface high-grade gold mineralization present at the underexplored Boundary Zone and demonstrate that the area has immense potential for new discoveries.

Golden Triangle, BC claims map: http://www.abenresources.com/i/maps/ABN_Golden_Triangle_map.jpg (http://www.abenresources.com/i/maps/ABN_Golden_Triangle_map.jpg)

Highlights:

Continuous mineralization identified at the newly discovered "Boundary North Zone" in three holes that tested a broad zone of alteration and structural preparation;

FK17-05 returned a broad intercept of 1.2 g/t Au, 1.8 g/t Ag and 0.21% Cu over 122 metres that includes 10.9 g/t Au, 14.6 g/t Ag and 1.5% Cu over 12 metres with a high grade core of 21.5 g/t Au, 28.5 g/t Ag and 3.1% Cu over 6 metres;





FK17-06 returned 0.51 g/t Au, 1.03 g/t Ag and 0.1% Cu over 94 metres including 2.91 g/t Au, 5.2 g/t Ag and 0.6% Cu over 14 metres;





Boundary Zone mineralization remains open in multiple directions with numerous soil geochemical anomalies and geophysical targets yet to be drill-tested. Aben will aggresively target the new discovery in 2018 with drilling and a focused geological ground program.

Boundary North Drill Cross Section map at Forrest Kerr Project, BC:

http://www.abenresources.com/i/maps/ABN_BOUNDARY_NORTH_CROSS_SECTION_Mapsm.jpg (http://www.abenresources.com/i/maps/ABN_BOUNDARY_NORTH_CROSS_SECTION_Mapsm.jpg)

Holes FK17-05 (-60 dip) and 06 (-75 dip) were collared from the same pad as the previously reported FK17-04 (-45 dip) (October 4, 2017 news release) which returned 0.26 g/t Au over 387.0 metres including 10 metres of 6.7 g/t Au, 6.36 g/t Ag, 0.9% Cu and 3.0 metres of 18.9 g/t Au, 16.6 g/t Ag and 2.2% Cu. The mineralized zone encountered in these three holes represents a near-surface, high-grade discovery comprised of strong quartz and quartz-carbonate veining with well-mineralized breccia horizons. The zone displays a high degree of continuity for gold, silver and copper mineralization and is open to the East, West, North and down-dip. 2017 drilling has shown that base and precious metal mineralization is combined in both a high grade core and across broad intervals. A summary of select drill intercepts can be viewed in the table below.

2017 Boundary Zone Drilling Azimuth/ Total From To Width Au Ag Cu Hole # Dip Depth (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (%) (m) FK17-05 140/-60 152.0 8.0 130.0 122.0 1.20 1.80 0.21 29.0 67.0 38.0 3.60 5.10 0.58 33.0 45.0 12.0 10.90 14.60 1.50 33.0 39.0 6.0 21.50 28.50 3.10 FK17-06 140/-75 141.0 6.0 100.0 94.0 0.51 1.03 0.10 46.0 60.0 14.0 2.91 5.20 0.60 FK17-07 140/-45 416.0 see text below FK17-08 100/-45 225.0 see text below FK17-09 140/-45 437.0 134.0 146.0 12.0 0.45 1.93 0.08 210.0 215.0 5.0 1.38 0.78 0.05 360.0 364.0 4.0 0.37 4.88 *note- drilled intercept widths, true widths unknown g/t=grams/tonne

FK17-07 (collared 420 metres south of holes 04, 05 and 06) cut through an extensive package of sulfide-rich variably brecciated and clay altered rock over its entire 416.0 metre length. Discrete and narrow horizons of Au, Ag, Cu and Zn mineralization were encountered in this hole including 1.2 g/t Au, 4.7 g/t Ag and 0.47% Cu between 379.0-380.0 metres depth.

FK17-08 (collared 300 metres southeast of FK17-07) returned a range of Au values from trace to 5.0 g/t with multiple 1 metre samples reporting > 0.2 g/t. This hole displayed moderate to strong sericite and silica alteration, abundant pyrite and strong episodic quartz and quartz-carbonate veining throughout its entire 225.0 metre length.

FK17-09 (collared 160 metres south of holes 04, 05, and 06) transected an area of historic drilling including drill hole RG91-16 which returned 33.4 g/t Au over 11 metres including 326 g/t Au over 0.5 metres. FK17-09 encountered many discrete base and precious metal mineralized horizons not listed in the table above. This hole was drilled on an azimuth of 140 degrees (SE) in order to both test the historically reported gold grades and determine if a locally interpreted mineralization trend of NE-SW held true. While we have confidence that the interpreted mineralized trend was supported by the drill results, a hole drilled in the opposite direction (azimuth 320) from the same pad would test for the potential strike extension of the strong mineralization encountered in holes 04, 05 and 06.

The Boundary Zone shows strong evidence that a robust hydrothermal system and laterally extensive fault and shear network related to the regional Forrest Kerr Fault combined to form a large scale mineralized system on the property. Drill core from all of the holes at the Boundary Zone has been variably quartz-sericite-pyrite (QSP) altered with local chlorite overprint and widespread episodic quartz and quartz-carbonate veining with subordinate brecciation. The high grade gold and silver mineralization encountered in the first three drill holes at North Boundary represent an exciting new target for further exploration. In addition, some of the most widespread and highly anomalous gold-in-soil anomalies remain untested over an area that extends in excess of 2 kilometres southward from the 2017 drill locations.

Aben CEO Jim Pettit states, "We feel this initial drill program has given the Company tremendous encouragement toward future exploration on our Forrest Kerr Property. The success to date confirms our belief that the discovery of the Boundary North Zone could represent a sizable mineralized hydrothermal system. The Boundary Zone was given the highest priority in terms of potential targets on the Property based on a compilation of historic data completed after the land package was assembled. Given the new and historic high-grade mineralization and numerous untested gold-in-soil anomalies we look forward to returning to the property next year to continue our exploration in order to unlock the full potential of the Boundary Zone."

The Forrest Kerr Property represents a consolidation of the RDN, Forgold, Forrest and various Aben-controlled claims that comprise 23,397 hectares in the Golden Triangle area of British Columbia. Aben has agreements in place that give them exclusive right to earn a 100% interest in the various properties. Historic exploration work on the property over the last three decades has produced a database that includes over 120 drill holes, 2100 rock and 18,000 soil samples. A majority of the work was completed in the early 1990's after the discovery of the nearby Eskay Creek mine spurred an exploration boom in the area. Very little activity has been recorded on the claim group in the past decade, a period of time that has seen vast improvements in local infrastructure with the construction of the 277 megawatt Northwest hydro-electric facility, located on the southern portion of the property. In addition, all-weather road access to both the northern and southern portions of the property is available from the paved provincial Stewart-Cassiar Highway #37.

Aben's Forrest Kerr, BC project map:

http://www.abenresources.com/i/maps/FK-007.jpg (http://www.abenresources.com/i/maps/FK-007.jpg)

*Note: Aben has not been able to independently verify the methodology and results from historical work programs within the property boundaries. However, management believes that the historical work programs have been conducted in a professional manner and the quality of data and information produced from them are relevant. In addition, management cautions that past results or discoveries on proximate land are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on the Forrest Kerr Property.

Cornell McDowell, P.Geo., V.P. of Exploration of Aben Resources, has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release and is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Analytical and QA/QC Description:

All drill core samples (1 metre samples) were delivered to ALS Global prep facility in Terrace, British Columbia where they were crushed until 70% passed a 2mm sieve, then a 250g split was pulverized until better than 85% passed a 75 micron sreen. Gold was tested via fire assay method Au-ICP21 with all ore-grade samples (>10 g/t) undergoing fire assay with gravimetric finish. ALS performed multi-element ICP-AES package ME-ICP41 in their Vancouver facility to test for 35 other elements. In addition to the quality assurance and quality control program performed by ALS, Aben personnel inserted lab certified standards, field blanks and duplicates into the sample stream at the rate of one QA/QC sample in every 10 samples. A total of 105 field blanks, 100 duplicates and 18 lab certified standards were submitted (>10 % of total samples) and all tested within acceptable ranges.

About Aben Resources:

Aben Resources is a Canadian gold exploration company developing gold-focused projects in British Columbia, Saskatchewan and the Yukon Territory. Aben is a well-funded junior exploration company with approximately 53.2 million shares issued and outstanding. For further information on Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:ABN), visit our Company's web site at: www.abenresources.com (http://www.abenresources.com/).

ABEN RESOURCES LTD.

"Jim Pettit"

______________________

JAMES G. PETTIT

President & CEO

For further information contact myself or:

Don Myers

Aben Resources Ltd.

Director, Investor Relations

Telephone: 604-639-3851

Toll Free: 800-567-8181

Facsimile: 604-687-3119

Email: info@abenresources.com (mailto:info@abenresources.com)

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com (http://www.sedar.com/) for further information.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Aben Resources Ltd via Globenewswire

