The global small bone and joint orthopedic devices marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest market research.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171106006106/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global small bone and joint orthopedic devices market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

In this market research report, Technaviocovers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global small bone and joint orthopedic devices market for 2017-2021. The market is further categorized by application (upper extremities and lower extremities), by product (reconstruction devices and fixation devices), and by end-user (hospitals and ASCs).

Technavio's research analysts segment the global small bone and joint orthopedic devices market into the following regions:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Americas: largest small bone and joint orthopedic devices market

North America was the highest revenue contributor to the market in the Americas. The increase in awareness among people to avail healthcare and the awareness of governments to improve healthcare infrastructure is driving the growth of the market in the region. Product innovations and technological advances will also contribute to the growth of the market in the Americas. In 2016, the global small bone and joint orthopedic devices market in the Americas occupied close to 47% of the total market share.

"Governments in the region are focusing on reducing hospital expenses and improving the quality of care. In the US, the Affordable Care Act emphasizes on reducing healthcare costs and improving access to healthcare services. The market in the Americas is dominated by vendors such as Stryker, DePuy Synthes, and Acumed. These vendors sell their products through their strong distribution network that they have across the region," says Neha Noopur, a lead orthopedics and medical devices research expert from Technavio.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

EMEA

The global small bone and joint orthopedic devices market in EMEA accounted for around 33% of the total market share in 2016. Germany is the fastest growing country in the region. This is due to increasing awareness because of government and non-government initiatives to improve healthcare facilities. The adoption of advanced technologies to provide high-quality small bone and joint orthopedic devices to specialists will propel market growth. Increasing awareness about better healthcare, availability of government-aided medical benefits, and the introduction of new treatment techniques are expected to drive the growth of the market in the region.

"Germany, Belgium, Austria, and Finland recorded the highest number of hip replacement procedures among countries in the EU. In France, Germany, and Italy, the rate of knee replacement is twice more than others. The increasing number of procedures is snowballing healthcare expenditure and will promote the development of cost-effective orthopedic devices in this region," says Neha

APAC

In 2016, the global small bone and joint orthopedic devices market in APAC occupied more than 20% of the total market share. The growing population and the increasing prevalence of chronic, infectious, and orthopedic diseases will make APAC the fastest growing region in the global market. Governments are also taking the necessary measures to improve healthcare facilities. Improvements in healthcare infrastructure in countries such as Australia, Singapore, Japan, and South Korea will drive the growth of the market in the region. The presence of local manufacturing companies will increase the market growth. This will be due to competitive pricing. China, Japan, and South Korea hold the major share of the small bone and joint orthopedic devices market in APAC

The top vendors in the global small bone and joint orthopedic devices market as highlighted in this market research analysis are:

Acumed

Arthrex

DePuy Synthes

Smith Nephew

Stryker

Browse Related Reports:

Global Bioimplants Market 2017-2021

Global Burn Care Market 2017-2021

Global Diagnostic Catheters Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171106006106/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com