Token Security Scheme: A Cybersecurity Platform That Safeguards All Crypto-Assets Launches Its ICO on 6 November

Taking Security Technology Behind the Banking and Payment Card Industry of Digital Key Management and Applying it to Blockchain Technology to Enhance Security and Minimize Theft of Crypto-assets

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2017 / Token Security Scheme (TSS) has announced today that their token sale will begin on 6 November. It will utilize funds from the campaign to build Distributed Hardware Security Modules (DHSM) infrastructure, which will be set up in Enhanced Payment Card Industry (EPCI) security compliant facilities located around the world. These facilities will be regularly audited by certified professionals to ensure up-to-date compliance.

Next, the DHSM network will be further expanded to forge more partnerships with key players located globally to set up more facilities. Users can look forward to trading with a peace of mind that their digital assets are secured in multiple locations and immune to destruction by disasters or malicious parties. The platform's main security features are:

Distributed safekeeping of the private keys, over various geographical locations

Multisig verifications

Continuous certifications by PCI compliance professional auditors

Key recovery with stringent authentication

Development of trusted nodes for permissioned blockchain

"The project helps investors of cryptocurrencies to safekeep their digital assets for their future generations. They can sleep soundly knowing that their wealth accumulated would not be taken away from them easily." - Abraham Kee, Co-Founder of 5M Holdings.

Together with their technology partners, TSS will develop and host use cases such as:

Cryptocurrency wallet providers

Cryptocurrency exchanges

Safe identity repositories

Permissioned and permissionless blockchains and more

With these plans in place, Token Security Scheme hopes to make the blockchain a safer place to carry out crypto-activities, enhance security and minimize the theft of crypto-assets from individuals and businesses.

Token Details

Token Code: TSS

Token Type: Ethereum ERC20

Token Sale Details

The upcoming token sale will allow participants to purchase a maximum of 100,000,000 TSS tokens to support and bring the security platform project to fruition. The only currency accepted when purchasing tokens is Ethereum and there are exclusive bonuses available depending on the phase contributed. Here are the details:

Week 1: 15% Bonus

(1 ETH = 1150 TSS)

Start: 06 Nov 2017 00:00 UTC+8

End: 13 Nov 2017 00:00 UTC+8

Weeks 2 & 3: 10% Bonus

(1 ETH = 1100 TSS)

Start: 13 Nov 2017 00:00 UTC+8

End: 27 Nov 2017 00:00 UTC+8

Week 4: 5% Bonus

(1 ETH = 1050 TSS)

Start 27 Nov 2017 00:00 UTC+8

End: 04 Dec 2017 00:00 UTC+8

Those interested in purchasing the token to become a part of the initiative can visit TSS website at https://www.tsstoken.com on 6 November when the sale goes live.

Contacts & ICO Information

TSS ICO Website | 5M Holdings Website

About 5M Holdings Pte Ltd / Parent company of Token Security Scheme

5M Holdings was created with the vision to make blockchain an inclusive technology, to unlock its full potential for all communities globally. To make this vision a reality, a secure and robust platform will be created by their team of security experts to protect an individual's or business' digital assets, preventing it from being hacked and used for malicious means.

This platform will be scalable enough for other use cases of blockchain technology to be built upon, such as cryptocurrency exchanges, wallet providers, permissionless and permissioned block chains like food safety blockchains and more. With greater security comes endless possibilities. Its first project is Token Security Scheme - Making blockchain safer for everyday use that will begin ICO on 6 November 2017.

Name: Benjamin Bay

Contact Email Address: ben@tsstoken.com

Website / URL Link: https://www.tsstoken.com

Whitepaper Link: https://www.tsstoken.com/home_files/white-paper.pdf

Bitcointalk Link: https://bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2177307

Learn more about TSS Token at - https://www.tsstoken.com/tokensale.php

Media Contact

Contact Name: 5M Holdings Pte Ltd Media

Contact Email: Addressben@tsstoken.com

Location: Singapore

